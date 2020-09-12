WEST POINT — Boaz jumped out to a 28-6 halftime lead and held on for a 28-25 win over West Point in a Class 5A, Region 7 contest Friday night.
Boaz improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in region play while West Point dropped to 0-3 and 0-1.
Kadin Bennefield scored on touchdown runs of 20 and 2 yards in the game’s first six minutes.
West Point cut the lead to 14-6 on a 5-yard run by Kelton Washington on the second play of the second quarter.
Boaz answered on the ensuing possession with a 10-play drive capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass from Carter Lambert to Eli Jacobs. Gerardo Baeza was perfect on all four extra points on the night.
Bennefield scored his third touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run with 3:29 left in the first half.
Washington added an 18-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to cut the lead to 28-12.
Will Cochran scored on a 9-yard run early in the fourth quarter and then threw a 94-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Bowers with 6:08 left in the game.
West Point got the ball back with 2:12 left at its 34-yard line and reached the Boaz 40, where Cochran’s Hail Mary pass on the game’s last play fell incomplete in the end zone to preserve the Boaz win.
Bennefield rushed 13 times for 74 yards. Lambert completed 12-of-20 passes for 151 yards. Jaquez Kelly was Boaz’s top receiver with five catches for 47 yards.
Jordan Cerrillo and Cole Bowling each grabbed an interception for the Pirates.
Boaz hosts Sardis on Sept. 18 while West Point hosts Fairview.
