BOAZ — Snead State Community College has welcomed students back to campus for campus this semester for in-person classes.
Students were eased back into their face-to-face classes after the first week of the semester, during which all classes convened virtually to give instructors an opportunity to review COVID-19 protocols prior to students returning to campus.
“At this point, all of our classes that were scheduled as hybrid (classes that meet both virtually and in-person) have begun face-to-face meetings,” said Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs Vann Scott.
The campus buildings where in-person classes are being held have personnel posted at designated entrances to conduct temperature checks as students enter the building. Everyone is required to wear face coverings as they move around campus and through the building as well as in the classroom. Students and instructors are also social distancing while in classrooms.
Most classes convene only two days during the week (Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday), and there are a few classes where half of the students are attending one day while the other half are attending the other day. According to Mr. Scott, several student requested to remain virtual for their classes for the entire semester, and those requests have been accommodated.
“This has allowed most instructors to meet with all of the students who desire to come to campus every class meeting,” said Mr. Scott. “We do have the ability to work with students who may be forced to quarantine, so we can allow them to complete classwork virtually. We are handling those requests as needed.”
In addition to the virtual and in-person classes, Snead State offered a mixture of class options, including completely online and completely in-person with no online component.
Students can also expect to have access during regular business hours to three computer labs on campus. In order to maintain social distancing, a limited number of computers will be available for use in the labs located in the Science Building, Weathers Building and English Building.
There’s still time for students to enroll for the Spring semester. Registration is open for the Mini II term, and classes begin March 8.
