Dear readers,
It is with bittersweet feelings that I write this thank you to you all. I will no longer be writing the food article for the paper because my life has taken some turns both professionally and personally. I am beginning a new career as a mortgage originator and must give my time to that completely.
I have enjoyed every moment of sharing my recipes and thoughts with you all. A special thank you to Kim Patterson for believing in me over a year ago after sampling some of my snacks. I hope I brought laughs and some tasty food into your homes with each article. Again, thank you to everyone for your kind words and encouragement.
Lifelong resident of Marshall County, Rachel Marion is Program Coordinator of the Marshall County Leadership Challenge. She is married to Tom Marion and lives in Arab with their two dogs, Hector and Lola. She has an expansive cookbook collection, follows dozens of food blogs and when she isn’t cooking, she is thinking about cooking. She was raised in a home surrounded by yummy food made by the loving hands of her grandmother and mother. Nothing says love to her more than filling the bellies of her loved ones and making great memories while doing it.
