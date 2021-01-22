Jan. 23 marks the first anniversary of my precious mother’s death. I haven’t been the same since, and I probably never will be.
I stood beside Mama’s bed, holding her hand as she drew her final breath. A neighbor, the Rev. Billy Floyd, said it was 2:42 p.m. What Earth lost, Heaven gained at that moment.
Mother battled dementia in the final months of her life and her health declined rapidly, especially after Christmas 2019. I look back now and wish I would’ve spent more time with her in those last days, because I just failed to realize how quickly she’d be gone.
I’ve tried to retrace my steps in the final week of Mom’s life.
Jan. 23, 2020, was a Thursday. On Wednesday, Jan. 22, my son, James, and I went by and had supper with Daddy prior to midweek services at Liberty Baptist Church.
During supper, Daddy told me Mother’s condition had worsened and the end could be near. I wasn’t prepared to hear that news.
Mother was receiving hospice care, and the provider had furnished her with a hospital bed. While Daddy watched cartoons with James after supper, I spent some time alone with Mama, who wasn’t alert.
I cried and said my goodbyes then, because seeing her made me realize she could pass into eternity anytime.
I hope Mama didn’t experience terrible suffering during her final hours, but I was reminded of Romans 8:18: “For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.”
I can only imagine what it was like for Mother when she first saw Jesus face to face.
Shelba Hammonds Allen loved and served her Lord and Savior. Her life exemplified the fruit of the spirit — love, joy, peace, patience, faithfulness, self-control, goodness, kindness and gentleness. She loved her family, her friends and her church unconditionally.
Mother helped me learn John 3:16, Psalm 23 and Psalm 19:14 when I was a child. When she would tuck me in bed at night, I would recite one or more of those scripture passages to her.
I was years into adulthood before I realized Mama planted those foundational scriptures in my heart and mind to carry me throughout my life. Psalm 19:14 was one of her favorite verses: “Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O LORD, my strength, and my redeemer.”
I know Mama would be concerned about the condition and direction of our country, but she’d also be praying for it. I can imagine her saying, “Son, God is and always will be on His throne, no matter who our president is. Trust in God.”
I told Mother that I loved her every chance I received. I wish I could still tell her.
Shannon J. Allen is the publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
