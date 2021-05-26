Playing in one of the toughest areas in the state, featuring three Top-10 teams in the 4-5A polls the entire season, the Crossville, Guntersville, and Boaz soccer teams were honored this week with the announcement of the Boys All-State soccer teams.
Crossville, who advanced to the Final Four in Huntsville for the first time in program history, led the way with two players selected to the 4-5A first team, as well as another to the second team, while Guntersville saw one player named to the first team and two to the second team, with Boaz rounding out the selections with one each on the first and second teams.
The Lions were paced by the duo of Anthony Lucas and Jesse Venagas. The pair were both seniors this past season, and were instrumental in helping the Lions post a mark of 14-4, reaching the state semifinals where they fell in overtime. The Lions also went 6-2 in area play to finish second on the season.
Guntersville, who posted a record of 14-7-3 this past season, also had three players named to the All-State teams, led by senior midfielder Ismael Hernandez, who was named first team for his efforts this past season. Hernandez recently sign with Blue Mountain College to continue his soccer career. Joining him on the squads is the duo of goalkeeper Jared and defender Jacob Boston, who both garnered second teams honors. That pair helped Guntersville concede just 55 goals over their 24 matches this season.
Rounding out the All-State selections for area players on the boy’s side was the duo of Jesus Hernandez and Guillermo Trevino Jr. from Boaz. That pair helped led the Pirates to the area regular season crown, and the team reach the Top-10 in the rankings for the first time in school history. Hernandez garnered a first team selection, while Trevino was named second team. The Pirates finished the season with a record of 14-6-2, including 7-1 in area play, and reaching the second round of the 4-5A state playoffs.
In addition to the first and second team selections, a number of players received honorable mention honors, including Nicholas Motta and Gerardo Baeza of Boaz, Rodolpho Balcazar and Alan Balcazar of Crossville, and AJ Shumate of Guntersville.
Players named to the first and second teams were selected via a vote by the Alabama High School Soccer Coaches Association.
