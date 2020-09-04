From music concerts to theatrical events, enjoying a live performance is something many people have missed during the economic shutdown due to COVID-19. Though it may be obvious that most live performers have taken a financial hit, those who work behind the scenes have also been equally affected.
On Monday, entertainment industry workers across the country held a “red alert” campaign where they posted photos on social media of their favorite venues, homes and cities lit up with red lights or tinted red to help raise public awareness in support for their profession.
“We’re just trying to get noticed,” Jimmy Davis, a Boaz native who works with Hank Williams Jr.’s tour crew, said. “You watch the news every night and they talk about all these other people out of work … but nobody talks about us because … we’re an invisible industry.”
According to Wemakeevents.org, 95% of live events in 2020 have been cancelled due to COVID-19, putting the nearly 12 million people who work in the industry out of work.
“People don’t understand what it takes to put a show on,” Davis said. “There’s a sound company involved and a lighting company involved and a video company involved… The average concert tour these days has about 80 to 100 people on the road everyday… All these people are out of work.”
Davis lit the outside of his home in Boaz and his shop in Anniston in red Monday night. He and others in the industry hope the campaign will attract the attention of federal lawmakers and, in turn, help them get back to work as soon as possible and get more support in the meantime.
“It’s about to become devastating to the people in our industry unless something turns around,” he said.
For more information about Red Alert or #WeMakeEvents, visit wemakeevents.org.
