Strong starts to each half were the difference Monday night, as the Boaz Pirates kicked off the basketball postseason with a convincing 52-36 victory over visiting Crossville to reach the finals of the girls 5A Area 13 tournament.
The Pirates will play host to Sardis in Thursday's final, after the Lions topped Douglas in the other semifinal. Tip-off for the final is set for 6 p.m. Both Boaz and Sardis also clinched trips to the sub-regional round with their wins Monday.
Boaz (17-10) jumped out to a 14-5 lead after one, and maintained that nine-point advantage into halftime. The Pirates then put the game away with a dominant third quarter, outscoring the Lions 15-2 to stretch the lead to 22 heading to the fourth.
The Pirates got a balanced offensive effort, with seven players scoring five points or more, including Savannah Wood's team-high 11 points. Lily Lackey added eight in the win, while Emma Smith netted 7. The trio of Maleah Collins, Osalyn Minor, and Lilly Beth Morrison each chipped in with six points, while Amylia Langley added five.
Crossville, who sees its season come to an end with the loss, were paced by Laura Lopez with a game-high 16 points, and Kinsley Henderson, who added 10 points in defeat.
In the other semifinal, No. 3 seed Sardis took down No. 2 Douglas, 54-41.
3A Area 12
Hokes Bluff 53, Geraldine 41
Collinsville 63, Glencoe 47
Finals Thursday at Collinsville, 6 p.m.
3A Area 14
Sylvania 75, Fyffe 37
Plainview 67, Asbury 41
Finals Thursday at Plainview, 6 p.m.
