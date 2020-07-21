Ann Hanvey
Albertville
Ann Hanvey, 92, of Albertville, died July 19, 2020, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services will be today at noon at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Brent Roe officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon in the chapel. Burial will follow at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include a step-daughter, Renea (David) Lee; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a niece and a nephew.
Thomas “Tom” Gardner
Thomas “Tom” Gardner died July 16, 2020, in Albertville.
Survivors include his wife, Jenese; daughter, Sarah Hudgins and her husband Steven; and two grandchildren.
His body was donated to science. No services were planned.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Keep Albertville Beautiful.
Robert Lyebett Johnson
Albertville
Robert Lyebett “Bicycle Bobby” Johnson, 72, of Albertville, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Graveside services were Wednesday, July 22, at 10 a.m. at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Jason Windsor officiating.
Survivors include his son, Randy Lee Johnson; and sisters, Martha Kelly (Stevie Justice) and Annie Sue Eubanks.
Joyce Cooper Miller
Crossville
Joyce Cooper Miller, 78, of Crossville, died July 19, 2020, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Visitation was Tuesday, July 21, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel. Services were Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Chapel with Bros. Paul Trussell and Bobby Hullett directing. Burial followed in New Cannan Cemetery in the Painter Community.
Survivors include her daughter, Dana Presley; chosen daughters, Julia Kelley and Angie Cruz; and a sister, Glynda (Clyde) Rice.
Edna Grace Brooks
Albertville
Edna Grace Brooks, age 90, of Albertville, died Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. before the service.
Survivors include her children, Marie Manning (Paul), Harvey Brooks (Sherri), Travis Brooks (Rachael), Van Brooks (Sandra), Regina Brooks, David (Kay) Brooks, and Mark Brooks (Tracie); 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Douglas MacArthur Williams (Judy); sisters, Joyce Faye Stiles (Tom) and Marie Coker; and a host of nieces and nephews.
David Elwyn Derrick
Guntersville
David Elwyn Derrick, 78, of Cannon Avenue, Guntersville, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday afternoon from 4 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife: Kathleen “Kay” Derrick, of Guntersville; son and daughter-in-law: Kevin and Penny Derrick, of Scottsboro; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Sheldon Smith, of New York; brother-in-law, Sonny Dewey, of Maine; a niece and nephew.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Legion #8 1900 Henry St, Guntersville, AL 35976.
Randall Franks
Albertville
Randall Franks, 66, of Albertville, died July 18, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service will be July 24, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Watkins officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Franks; son, Jacob (Candy) Franks; sisters, Debbie (Johnny) Fayard, Sharon (Lanny) Brooks, and Karen Franks (Jerry Mullins); brothers, Richard (Jenny) Franks and Thomas Franks; and two grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
