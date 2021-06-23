This is an opinion column.
Southern families love to have reunions in the summertime. My mother’s clan never had many, but we had a whopper of one back in 1986. That Morrow gathering wasn’t anything fancy…it was all about family, down-home cooking and bluegrass music. Like many other folks, we always placed a heap of importance on our kinfolks and the celebration of good food was at the heart of our get-together.
Eight years after the death of R.C. Morrow, his 12 children gathered together with their spouses, children and grandchildren at a local park in Albertville. Most still lived in the area, but a few stray kinfolks from as far away as Michigan and California answered the call to come home for a day of togetherness and reminiscing.
The family spent the beautiful summer afternoon outdoors… eating, playing music and remembering the legend that started our large clan back in the early 1900s.
My grandpa was a big man with a twinkle in his blue eyes and a banjo on his knee. He taught his young-uns the importance of laughter and good music, while my grandma Dolly kept everyone happy with her good cooking and gentle heart.
It was evident at the reunion that all the sons and daughters were intent on keeping the family traditions alive. Good fellowship, mouth-watering food and lively music filled the memorable event. One hundred and fifty-six heads were counted that day under the big pavilion… from the youngest great-grandchild born just three weeks prior to my Uncle Juddy who had recently celebrated his 80th birthday.
The gathering spot was loaded with plenty of comfortable lawn chairs and long folding tables straining under the weight of oval serving platters and deep glass bowls. The specialties of the day were fried chicken, potato salad, cornbread dressing, green beans, deviled eggs, creamed corn, buttermilk biscuits and thick slices of juicy red tomatoes picked earlier that morning. Oh, and lots of jugs of sweet tea, of course.
We had lots of desserts to choose from that day. My aunts brought their famous banana puddings, coconut cakes and peach cobblers. My momma’s pecan pies were the hit of the day, as always.
After everyone had their fill, the men sat patting their bulging stomachs and the women huddled together to swap recipes and a little gossip. Still full of energy, all the kids raced off to the adjoining playground to feel the heat on their legs from the towering metal slides.
It wasn’t long before Aunt Lucille’s son, Hoyt, retrieved an old guitar from the trunk of his car. Another cousin remembered he had brought along a banjo…just in case anyone wanted him to pick a song or two.
When the two joined together and began their rendition of our Grandpa’s favorite tune, “Boilin Cabbage Down,” voices hushed to a whisper while chairs were scooted closer to the entertainment. Even the kids abandoned their fascination with the jungle gym for the sounds of the sweet bluegrass music that ran through their veins.
Uncle Harvey and Uncle Raymond jumped to their feet and amused everyone with their buck dancing expertise. Foot stomping and hand clapping tunes like “Wabash Cannonball” and “Dueling Banjos” drifted through the honeysuckle laced air. Smiles spread quickly on every face…especially the ones bearing a striking similarity to the man who will never be forgotten by our family.
Morrow’s, old and young, ended that memorable day with a full stomach, a song in their hearts and a twinkle in their eyes. My grandpa sure would have been proud.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter.
