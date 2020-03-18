Note: Arrest reports are public records. People charged with a crime are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Robert Elledge, 30, of Boaz, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Lori Landsaw, 53, of Crossville, was charged with return from work release.
Christopher Tedder, 38, of Guntersville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin.
Landon Whisonant, 18, of Guntersville, was charged with juvenile probation revocation.
Jonathan Wright 26, of Joppa, was charged with possession of drug para, possession of meth and two alias writs of arrest.
Michael Horton, 55, of Boaz, was charged with non-support.
Dwayne Peters, 50, of Somerville, was charged with bail jumping felonies.
James Stewart, 30, of Albertville, was charged with second-degree sex abuse and second-degree rape.
Keisha Stewart, 32, of Guntersville, was charged with possession of drug para.
Brandon White, 29, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear/comply/pay and contempt of court.
Edgar Almanza-Zarazua, 24, of Albertville, was charged with murder and attempted murder.
Brandy Arnold, 33, of Grant, was charged with obstruction.
Haley Fowler, 27, of Guntersville, was charged with third-degree theft of property and conditional release violation.
Delver Nethery, 30, of Cullman, was charged with a probation violation.
Jamie Wilkes, 30, of Grant, was charged with failure to appear/comply/pay.
Colton Dorestt, 23, of Guntersville, was charged with a bond violation.
Lance Havis, 43, of Albertville, was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree promoting prison contraband, attempting to elude and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melody Marr, 48, of Prattville, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and using false ID to obstruct justice.
Jessica Perkins, 35, of Albertville, was charged with alias write of arrest.
Darrell Brake, 23, of Union Grove, was charged with possessionof dangerous drugs and possessionof drug paraphernalia.
Michael Buzbee, 45, of Ashville, was charged with second-degree theft of property.
Gerald Headley, 58, of Boaz, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance (cocaine) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Colleen Healey, 52, of Horton, was charged with harassment.
Rebecca Hendrix, 32, of Albertville, was charged with contempt of court.
Zachary Martin, 34, of Arab, was charged with non-support, two counts of failure to appear/comply/pay and DUI.
Michelle Ott, 40, of Boaz, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chad Pratt, 35, of Attalla, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and attempting to elude.
Donald Anderson, 50, of Arab, was charged with giving falsie ID to obstruct justice and the unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Angel Davidson, 29, of Boaz was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kellie Harris, 23, of Albertville, was charged with a DUI.
Steven Howard, 31, of Grant, was charged with a two-day sanction.
Cecil Stover, 24, of Albertville was charged with simple assault harassment.
Daniel Davis, 41, of Union Grove, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Kay, 57, of Albertville, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Zachary Latimer, 22, of Guntersville, was charged with having an open container in a vehicle.
Theodore Sullivan, 53, of Scottsboro, was charged with a DUI.
Andrew Whitaker, 20, of Guntersville, was charged with having an open container in a vehicle.
Mary Angeles, 38, of Guntersville, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Bartlett, 38, of Arab, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jesse Bohanon, 35, of Guntersville, was charged with possession of meth and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Casey, 34, of Oneota, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Corey Collier, 25, of New Hope, was charged with refusal to display insurance and murder.
Dwayne Howard, 38, of Hazel Green, was charged with a DUI.
Erby Moore, 44, of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
Breanna Rodgers, 19, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
James Sims, 62, of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
Nathan Burgess, 36, of Kilpatrick, was charged with non-support.
Kassie Burns, 30, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Gregory Goodowens, 4, of Arab, was charged with theft.
Ronald Hollingsworth, 46, of Woodville, was charged with first-degree robbery.
Allen Owens, 22, of Albertville, was charged with a probation violation.
Samuel Shiflett, 33, of Fackler, was charged with first-degree possession of forged instrument.
Raul Silva, 32, of Albertville, was charged with second-degree domestic violence, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree theft of property.
Melody Williamson, 40, of Guntersville, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Kimberlyn Caldwell, 45, of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
Misty Geckles, 42, of Cedar Bluff, was charged with a probation violation.
Jonathan Malone, 42, of Guntersville, was charged with non-support and resisting arrest.
Ronald Parrish, 45, of Boaz, was charged with domestic violence by strangulation and third-degree domestic violence.
Johnny Williams, 52, of Albertville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Jacob Brown, 20, of Albertville, was charged with first-degree domestic violence by strangulation and interference with a domestic violence call.
Hugo Contreras-Cervantes, 38, of Blountsville, was charged with two probation violations and failure to appear/comply/pay.
Damion Davies, 31, of Union Grove, was charged with a DUI.
Taylor Holsonback, 21, of Crossville, was charged with a three-day sanction.
William Plunkett, 21, of Arab, was charged with a five-day sanction.
Shelley Stinnett, 41, of Scottsboro, was charged with first-degree theft of property.
Danny Thomas, 40, of Oneona, was charged with a DUI.
Melissa Adams, 41, of Albertville, was charged with a probation violation.
Roy Daugett, 54, of Albertville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Barry Franks, 43, of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
Ronny Hollis, 36, of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
Jeremey Kimbrell, 29, of Albertville, was charged with a probation violation.
Melic Leonard, 23, of Gadsden, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Anthony Patton, 36, of Cullman, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Sandra Presser, 59, of Albertville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Ryan Snowball, 36, of Guntersville, was charged with non-support.
Tiffany Staten, 30, of Boaz, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of meth and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Johnny Uptain, 24, of Horton, was charged with a probation violation.
Willian Walden, 60, of Albertville, was charged with felony DUI.
Jeffery Bryan, 41, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
William Dollar, 26, of Joppa, was charged with failure to appear.
Darcy Gibbs, 18, of Guntersville, was charged with possession of cocaine.
Charles Loudermilk, 40, of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
Miguel Vazquez, 35, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Jamie Wilburn, 52, of Owens Crossroads, was charged with failure to appear.
Keith Foshee, 42, of Union Grove, was charged with failure to appear.
Michael Knickerbocker, 42, of Boaz, was charged with a probation violation.
Juan Molina, 25, of Crossville, was charged with a DUI.
Matthew Roberts, 29, of Albertville, was charged with a DUI.
Derrick Smith, 27, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear/comply/pay.
Hubert Thomas, 45, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear/comply/pay.
Columbus Barefoot, 54, of Pell City, was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Edwards, 29, of Grant, was charged with failure to appear and possession of meth.
Matthew Geckles, 27, of Guntersville, was charged with possession of marijuana.
Travis Huff, 39, of Albertville, was charged with probation violation.
Pascual Juan, 32, of Boaz, was charged with a DUI, third-degree criminal mischief and obstructing governmental operations.
Isabelo Lopez-Gonzalez, 38, of Boaz, was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and promoting prison contraband.
Jessica Scarbarry, 32, of Guntersville, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug para and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Sebastian Sebastian, 39, was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and obstructing government operations.
Charla Trevino, 29, of Albertville, was charged with three counts failure to appear.
Tracy Bean, 35, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree forgery.
Loren Bodine, 22, of Guntersville, was charged with possession of a forged instrument.
James Cline, 49, of Grant, was charged with attempting to elude and DUI.
Wesley Darnell, 41, of Arab, was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bellamy Gibbs, 43, of Paint Rock, was charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband and DUI.
Benjamin Greene, 56, of Gadsden, was charged with a probation violation.
Brittany Holly, 21, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
William Allred, 41, of Horton, was charged with non-support.
Christopher Barton, 30, of Cullman, was charged with failure to appear.
Darcy Mahas, 51, of Guntersville, was charged with a parole violation.
Brian Slenker, 48, of Altoona, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Rachel Anderson, 26, of Albertville, was charged with a DUI.
Anthony Atchley, 34, of Guntersville, was charged with simple assault.
Anthony Baker, 40, of Horton, was charged with non-support.
Skylar Barnett, 27, of Gadsden, was charged with failure to comply.
Austin Edwards, 32, of Scottsboro, was charged with harassment.
Valina Jackson, 44, of Horton, was charged with nine counts failure to appear and two counts of contempt of court.
Robert Loudermilk, 23, of Grant, was charged with the counts of failure to appear.
Tommy Trotter, 31, of Grant, was charged with possession of short-barreled rifle or shotgun.
Johnny Gossett, 65, of Guntersville, was charged with third-degree burglary.
Robin Haisten, 38, of Boaz, was charged with burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and theft.
Jennifer Hall, 45, of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
Patty Law, 50, of Arab, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Justin Mullinax, 24, of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
Nathan Pinnell, 38, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
David Reynolds, 32, of Birmingham, was charged with a probation violation.
Dakota Slusher, 30, of Guntersville, was charged with a conditional release violation, resisting arrest, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elizabeth Conley, 31, of Madison, was charged with failure to appear.
Penny Franks, 55, of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Steven Howard, 31, of Grant, was charged with a weekend sanction.
Bryan Lovell, 31, of Union Grove, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Koby Marshall, 29, of Tuscaloosa, was charged with failure to appear.
Dexter Osborne, 36, of Grant, was charged with resisting arrest and failure to appear.
Felicia Simmons, 33, of Sommerville, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.
Toby Hernandez, 18, of Horton, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tamela Humphery, 52, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Susan Sharp, 35, of New Market, was charged with identity theft and first-degree theft of property.
James Applewhite, 37, of Albertville, was charged with violating a protection order.
Dawn Bowen, 36, of Arab, was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy.
Tylar Breaseale, 25, of Albertville, was charged with probation violation.
Cameron Martin, 23, of Grant, was charged with harassment.
Dagen Millican, 26, of Albertville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Kevin Miotke, 28, of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
Giovanni Pedro, 24, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Holly Plauche, 28, of Lacey Springs, was charged with failure to appear.
Stephen Barnett, 48, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Jossie Bown, 26, of Boaz, was charged with murder.
John Ferguson, 51, of Albertville, was charged with failure of adult of sex offender to register with law enforcement.
Lynda Gaskin, 57, of Attalla, was charged with failure to appear.
Xavier Devonte, 25, was charged with first-degree rape.
Jenna Martin, 35, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Jacob Rice, 27, was charged with DUI.
Perry Slaten, 61, was charged with simple assault and interference with domestic violence emergency.
Joshua Gaskin, 26, of Boaz, was charged with promoting prison contraband.
Brittany Holt, 33, of Union Grove, was charged with second-degree domestic violence.
Zacharey Lake, 36, of Horton, was charged with third degree domestic violence and strangulation.
Anthony Orellana, 28, of Albertville, was charged with strong-arm rape.
Houston Waldrop, 28, of Scottsboro, was charged with a probation violation.
Julia Walker, 45, of Boaz, was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, second-degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Harrison, 23, of Guntersville, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aaron Mikel, 50, of Albertville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband.
Tracy Owens, 48, of Arab, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Mitchell Rainwater, 56, of Arab, was charged with a probation violation.
Randy Smith, 36, of Albertville, was charged with bail jumping.
Jeremy Turner, 39, of Attalla, was charged with alias writ of arrest.
Hoyt Wiggins, 29, of Crossville, was charged with a probation violation.
John Adams, 37, of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
Jamie Duke, 37, of Lacey’s Spring, was charged with possession of meth, second-degree possession of marijuana and bail jumping.
Daniel Lynn, 51, of Albertville, was charged with a DUI.
Jeffery Patton, 29, of Union Grove, was charged with third-degree domestic violence and fourth-degree theft of property.
Ashley Cunningham, 37, of Boaz, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth.
Tina Fraley, 44, of Woodville, was charged with a probation violation.
Christie Gibson, 41, of Decatur, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Marcie Guffey, 25, of Grant, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.
Timothy Hooks, 25, of Boaz, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Preston Lamb, 26, of Decature, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.
Joshua Lowery, 29, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree and second-degree theft of property.
Junior Nelson, 29, of Pompano Beach, Florida, was charged with failure to appear.
Kenneth Vickery, 50, of Albertville, was charged with harassment.
