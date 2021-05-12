The stadium at Boaz High School will have a different look to it this fall, as the school confirmed that they are replacing the stadium’s grass playing surface with a new turf one.
The project was given the green light at the most recent Boaz School Board meeting, with Athletic Director Patrick Williams telling The Reporter that the school started reviewing bids for the project approximately two weeks ago, and the finalized bid was awarded at a school board meeting that took place last week. Architects McKee & Associates Inc. were hired by the school at a board meeting in March to take care of the bidding process for the school, as well as any public works issues the school may encounter during the process.
Williams also noted that the project, barring weather and other delays, is expected to be completed by July 31, with the first home varsity football game this fall scheduled for August 20 against Hayden. While there is no set date on when construction on the field is set to begin, Williams added that the goal is for construction to start immediately after graduation to allow as much time as possible to hit their end of July timeline.
While football will be the first to get to use the new field, Williams and others noted that its benefits go far beyond football, and that it’s an investment in the community and the school.
“It’s going to be really beneficial for us, because really, when you put turf down on your main athletic venue it’s an investment,” Williams said. “It’s an investment by the school system, by the athletic department. It’s an investment for the football and soccer team, but it’s also going to be helpful in the realm of marching band, baseball and softball being able to use it when they need to, PE will be able to go out on it and play, and you’re able to do that without damaging the surface, and that’s the most important part. We’re hoping to get 10 to 15 years out of this first installation, and hopefully that’s going to save us some money in field maintenance for sure.”
Football coach Jeremy Sullivan noted that while it will be helpful on game days, the school had to move a game in 2018 due to rain flooding the field, it’s all the other small things, including practices and student safety where the new surface will be beneficial.
“Unless it’s lightning, you can practice,” Sullivan noted. “So, you don’t have to worry about finding somewhere indoors that’s not really conducive to football practice anyways or have to worry about going out in the mud and getting somebody hurt. It’s just a lot of positives, and a lot of other programs will be able to use it for the same reasons.”
Sullivan also added that while his team will be the first to see the benefits of a consistent playing surface, it’s as much a rallying point for the community, and shows the school’s commitment to its students on and off the athletic fields.
“I think for the community it shows the commitment of this community and school system to the kids,” Sullivan concluded “To give them the best opportunity to be successful at everything they try, whether that’s extra curriculars or school, everybody is committed to helping our kids be as successful as possible.”
According to Kiefer Sports USA, who has been in the turf installation business since 1998, an 80,000 square foot football/soccer field should be budgeted for at least $700,000, and installation takes approximately two months. Once the field is installed, and depending on use and weather conditions, will last approximately 10 to 15 years. During that time, there is minimal maintenance, with the field not needing to be mowed, water, or lines painted on before games.
Other fields in the area that use turf include the football, baseball, and softball fields at neighboring Albertville High School, as well as every field at Sand Mountain Park.
