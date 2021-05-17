On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed SB46 regarding medical marijuana into law.
The bill establishes a medical cannabis program to allow use for certain conditions as well as defense against prosecution for marijuana possession. Ivey called the bill "an important first step."
She released the following statement about the bill:
"Signing SB 46 is an important first step. I would like to again thank Sen. Tim Melson and Rep. Mike Ball for their hard work over the last few years and their willingness to address the legitimate concerns. This is certainly a sensitive and emotional issue and something that is continually being studied. On the state level, we have had a study group that has looked closely at this issue, and I am interested in the potential good medical cannabis can have for those with chronic illnesses or what it can do to improve the quality of life of those in their final days.
“As research evolves, Sen. Melson and I discussed how critical it is to continue finding ways to work on this to ensure we have a productive, safe and responsible operation in Alabama.”
