A pretty unique event is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Guntersville Rec Center.
First responders from around Marshall County and even beyond will cook their best chili. The public will have a chance to sample the various chilis and vote on their favorite. Tickets are $5 apiece.
They’re calling it the EMS Chili Cookoff.
Wesley Luker, who works for Marshall Medical EMS, is from Cullman and he borrowed the idea from over there, where EMS holds a regular chili cookoff.
“A few months ago, my partner and I ran a very serious accident call,” Luker said. “They ended up flying someone out and they probably spent a month in the hospital.”
Privacy concerns prevent him from saying more about the accident, but he said it was financially trying for the family involved. He and his partner wondered what they could do to help and they came up with the chili cookoff. All proceeds will benefit this family.
But it goes beyond just helping a family and enjoying some chili, Luker said. It’s a time for first responders and the public to meet and fellowship outside of the stressful time of meeting in an official capacity.
“It’s a good way for our community to get to know us,” Luker said. “I’m a goofball. But people don’t get to see that side of me when I am working.”
He’s hoping every paid and volunteer fire department, police department and other emergency service provider will bring a pot of chili and participate. Departments needing to reach out to him about the event can find him on Facebook.
It’s more than just first responders too.
“One of our last responders, Mack Mortuary Transport, will be entered in the competition,” Luker said. “LifeSouth is coming and bringing a bloodmobile.”
Your $5 ticket includes a drink, chili sampling, a vote for your favorite chili and a ticket for a door prize. More tickets will be available if you want extra chances or more food.
“We’ve conned 2 our supervisors and our director into judging the hottest chili contest,” Luker said.
Winners in the chili cookoff will get trophies.
