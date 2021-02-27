For all the success that Fyffe’s football teams have had, and despite some strong seasons on the hardwood in recent years, it’s been a while since the boys’ basketball team has made a run like it has this season.
In fact, according to head coach Neal Thrash, the last time a Fyffe boys basketball team played this deep into this postseason was 1985, when the state took eight teams to Birmingham rather than the four now.
Since Tuesday’s win over rival Plainview, a thrilling 66-62 overtime win, Thrash said he hasn’t been able to put his phone down due to all the support, and not just from the Fyffe community, that he’s seen since Tuesday’s win.
“I’ve coached at other schools, and I’m not one of those guys who stays on their phone,” Thrash said. “But my phone has been blowing up with texts from former players, from all the area coaches, so we’ve been so appreciative, it’s been a pretty good moment, all that support for the kids and that.”
Following Tuesday’s win, Thrash and the Red Devils did something they haven’t been able to do much during the grind of the season: Relax.
Of course, relax meant recovering from Tuesday’s win, and having to sit down and watch Wednesday’s game between Cottage Hill (Mobile) and Southside-Selma, a game Cottage Hill won handily, 63-34 to setup up Monday’s showdown at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.
In addition to watching that game, Thrash said the team was able to get scouting reports on Cottage Hill, and other game tapes to see what they’ll be up against, with Thrash noting that the teams boast a number of similarities. Even with the teams not playing each other this season, Cottage Hill has been on the Red Devils’ radar for a while now, especially when you remember they ended the regular season as the No. 1 ranked team in Class 3A.
“They’ve been ranked in the Top-3 all season,” Thrash said “We’ve been keeping up with them ever since the county tournament and got some tape on them and some scouting reports. We have a pretty good-sized team, and size-wise they match up almost player for player with us, so they’re pretty big. They have a couple 6-6 guys who are brothers, and they have another guy who is 6-5 at the forward spot, then one really, really quick guard. They’re very similar to us, they play man defense, do some of the same things on offense that we do, they’re a good defensive team, so it’s kind of mirror images of each other really.”
Cottage Hill used that size to their advantage in their regional final win, out-rebounding Southside-Selma by 11, while the duo of Tyler Thomas and Josh Bell combined for 35 points in the win. The Warriors were also strong at sharing the ball in the win, dishing out 18 assists on 26 made baskets in the regional final.
Despite the trip to the Final Four, and the motivation that comes with being two wins away from a potential state title, Thrash has said the biggest thing for his team has been recapturing their focus after the win over Plainview, and not getting complacent.
“We’re glad to be in the Final Four,” Thrash added. “But I got across to them that they need to stay hungry. We’re not done yet. That Plainview game was a Catch-22, that’s our biggest rival and we play them in the regional final, we’re able to beat them, and I was worried about a letdown and our guys not being hungry, so we have to emphasize that.”
Another challenge, according to Thrash, is the change of playing on a larger court, with most college courts around 10 feet longer than high school courts, something the team got a chance to do during Tuesday’s game a Jacksonville State, and something the team will emphasize during the lead-up to Monday’s game, to ensure their conditioning is ready for the extra distance.
Monday’s game is scheduled to tip-off at 4:30 p.m. with tickets available on the GoFan app, for fans who cannot attend the game in person, the game will live-streamed on the NFHS website. For more information on the game, ticket policies, or how to stream, please visit www.ahsaa.com.
