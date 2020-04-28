A Gadsden man is in the Marshall County Jail after being charged with drug trafficking and attempting to elude law enforcement.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Special Agent Jesse Cunningham said at approximately 5:37 p.m., Friday, April 24, Jerborey Lajuan Williams, 28, of Gadsden, was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department and booked into the Marshall County Jail with a bond of $250,000.
“[Jerborey Williams] is a pretty big target, and he has priors in burglary and he’s also had a prior trafficking charge that he pled down in Etowah County, so he’s been a problem in the Etowah-Marshall area for some time,” Cunningham said.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, “drug agents” recently seized a large amount of synthetic marijuana, or “spice.” It stated the seizure came after a “lengthy investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in multiple counties across North Alabama,” and agents were able to seize approximately four pounds of “spice” and arrest “one of the primary members in the organization.”
“Madison County has been working a case that’s an organization has been running spice from Gadsden to Madison County,” Cunningham said. “On that day, we received information that a subject would be running from Gadsden to Madison County with a large amount of spice, and we were able to encounter him in Guntersville. The case is still ongoing, and they’re working the backend to figure out the other suppliers in the Gadsden area.”
“This is a great example of multiple agencies working together to achieve one goal,” the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post stated.
The Albertville Police Department also assisted with the investigation.
