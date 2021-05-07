Ashley Walls’ residence on the outskirts of Boaz, with its open fields and long driveway leading to a white farmhouse, is like something out of lifestyle magazine. It’s also a great spot to film a horror movie.
“Survivor Girls” is a horror comedy movie helmed by executive producer and Boaz native Tabitha Boyd. Though the majority of the film is being shot in Gadsden, Boyd said she wanted to include her hometown in the project as much as she could.
“I wanted to make sure that my hometown was represented,” she told The Reporter.
Boyd put a call out on Facebook asking locals for potential locations to shoot. Ashlee Walls, who is the director of teaching and Learning for Boaz City Schools, said when a mutual friend suggested she offer her house as a horror movie set, she thought it was a joke, as did her coworkers when she took the day off last Friday.
It wasn’t long before the film crew moved in.
“It’s fun,” Walls said. “I have two daughters, so to me, anytime you can teach something, like you get to see something that you might not know… This is not my area of expertise, but for me to give experience to my daughter … I think it’s always good. And I think it’s good for our town. I think it’s good for people to hear this is something you can do.”
The movie involves a group of troubled women who are taken by their therapist to a remote cabin in the woods for some unorthodox treatment. The story moves between the past and present as each woman relives her past traumas. The scene filmed at the Walls’ house had to do with one character’s frightening encounter with “Santa Claus.” Since it takes place in the early 1990s, the crew had to first replace the furniture in the living room with a more vintage style to reflect the time period and Christmas season.
Writer and director Daniel L. Lamberg said he was inspired to make the movie by his mom and wrote it as both a love letter and apology to her.
“My mom and I have been at odds about some things,” Lamberg told The Reporter. “I was trying to re-identify with the woman who raised me. So this is sort of a love story to my mother, to her sisters — my aunts which are the three strongest women in my life. And [also] to all the women I’ve encountered in my life that have inspired me.”
Though horror films have been criticized for exploiting women, Boyd and Lamberg described their movie as being “for women by women” and in support of women’s empowerment.
“The horror genre [audience] is made up of — depending on who you ask — 45%-60% women,” Lamberg said. “For years, they’ve been asking for one thing. They’ve been kind of saying that there’s one thing that does not speak to them.”
Initially, he said he believed a horror movie with that “one thing” would never work. However during the process of reconciling with his mother, he realized how it could be done.
“I realized that I was making this movie,” he said. “I’m finally making a movie that I said and millions of other people have said could not be made — basically a movie that does not objectify women in any way whatsoever.”
Taking inspiration from legendary directors like Quentin Tarantino (“Pulp Fiction”), Ingmar Bergman (“Wild Strawberries”) and Clint Eastwood (“American Sniper”), Lamberg said he was able to craft a story that remains true to the “women first” mission without being “preachy” or forcing an “artsy message.”
“It’s entertaining, it’s funny — in fact that’s the main focus of the film — but it’s also impossible to avoid the message that we have… I’m not saying it’s the first time it’s ever been attempted, but I think it’s the first time that women were really in mind.”
On top of the movie’s feminist message, Lamberg said he was careful to strike a balance between comedy and horror.
“The comedy is more important than the horror. The horror is there to spin the tale but the comedy is there to keep everybody entertained,” he said. “... A lot of people don’t have a sense of humor about things so you have to approach it with absurdity, essentially the craziest and strangest ideas I could come up with.”
Boyd said the film has been a two-year project so far. Filming began last year but was forced to stop due to COVID-19. Since picking back up this year, things could not be going any better, she said.
“We’ve been in work mode for about two months and it’s been smooth sailing,” Boyd said.
“Survivor Girls” is the third film produced by Half Fool Motion Pictures. Boyd said she expects to wrap up filming later in May followed by about two to three months of editing in post production. Once complete, the film will be shopped around at festivals where it could be picked up by a distributor.
“The possibilities are endless,” Boyd said.
