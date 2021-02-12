Behind tough defense and just enough offense, Douglas held off a second half rally from host Boaz to take the 5A Area 13 crown by a 41-36 margin Friday night.
With the win, Douglas will host Brewer in next week's sub-regional round, while Boaz will hit the road to take on Guntersville in their sub-regional game.
The visiting Eagles jumped out to a quick 12-8 lead after one, then both teams cranked up the defense in the second quarter, with each team netting six to sent the game into halftime with Douglas up 18-14.
The Pirates found their offensive stride in the third, outscoring the Eagles 14-10 to knot the game at 28 heading to the final frame. In the fourth, the Eagles clamped down, outscoring the hosts 13-8 to secure the title.
Douglas were paced by Raygen Edmondson's game-high 14 points, while Yael Lucas added 10 in the win.
The Pirates were led by Gael Vazquez with 13 points, with Carson Jones added 12.
Boaz and Guntersville met three times during the regular season, with Guntersville winning all three games. Douglas and Brewer did not meet during the regular season. Both games are scheduled for Tuesday.
