The Reporter/Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week for week zero of the 2020 high school football season is Boaz senior running back Kadin Bennefield.
In a close, back-and-forth contest against Hayden, Bennefield rushed 26 times for 129 yards and five touchdowns with his longest run gaining 24 yards. His performance ties a school record for most touchdowns scored in one game. The record was set by Christian Collins in 2018. Collins scored five touchdowns against Guntersville and Sardis in 2018. Bennefield also recorded 22 yards of kick return yardage.
Boaz defeated Hayden 41-34 in a game that saw four lead changes. Boaz starts the season 1-0 with a game at home against Madison County coming up this Friday.
Douglas Eagles
Dakota Stewart led the way with two touchdowns and 147 yards on 18 carries in the Eagles’ 48-18 win over Weaver. Eli Teal wasn’t far behind with two touchdowns and 130 yards on 10 carries. Austin Hook and Braxton Lindsey each had a rushing touchdown as well. Logan Puckett had one touchdown catch for 23 yards. He caught two passes for a total of 58 yards.
Fyffe Red Devils
New starting quarterback Ike Rowell rushed 15 times for 114 yards and threw a 24-yard scoring pass to UAB commitment Brody Dalton, propelling Fyffe to a 48-0 smashing of Isabella.
Fyffe’s defense limited the Mustangs to eight first downs and 156 total yards. Hunter Gillilan’s interception and Austin Mulligan’s fumble recovery led to Red Devil touchdowns.
Fyffe’s leading tacklers were Ty Bell (seven assists, two solos), Kyle Dukes (five assists, four solos) and Rowell (five solos and three assists). Dalton contributed two sacks, Caleb Lyles one and Mulligan one.
West End Patriots
Eli Pearce accounted for four touchdowns to lead West End to a 27-21 victory over rival Susan Moore.
Pearce finished 7-of-16 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed 13 times for 122 yards and both TD throws from his brother.
Tyler Jones and Hunter Tucker paced the Patriots with 11 tackles each. Tucker added three tackles for a loss and one sack.
Trevor Willet made 10 tackles and added five tackle for a loss. Thad Pearce grabbed an interception, and Ashton Self recovered a fumble.
Albertville Aggies
The Aggies came up just short of Arab by a score of 13-6 in their home opener. Ben Allen completed 23 of 34 passes for one touchdown and 225 yards. Trinity Bell hauled in eight catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Cade Boman recorded eight total tackles and two for loss. Evan Martinez had one fumble recovery. The Aggies will take the week off this Friday and travel to Sparkman on Sept. 4.
Crossville Lions
Kolby Lesley rushed 10 times for 85 yards and scored on runs of 5 and 17 yards in a 29-20 setback to New Hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.