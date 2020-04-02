A resident in Etowah County has reportedly died from COVID-19, according to the Gadsden/Etowah County EMA.
The agency released the following statement Wednesday evening:
“It is with a profound sense of sadness that the Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency can share that we have lost of one of fellow citizens due to COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones, family, friends, caregivers, and healthcare workers impacted by this loss.
“As has been stated for some time, COVID-19 Coronavirus is a public health emergency that must be taken very seriously. Many of our fellow citizens are taking appropriate actions like social distancing, using good hygiene, and minimizing exposure to individuals who may be sick.
“Unfortunately, there is still a large percentage of our citizens who are not taking this clear and present danger seriously. Many individuals continue to go about their daily activities ignoring the guidelines put in place to minimize everyone’s risk. This pandemic is not the time to act haphazardly, nor should it be treated lightly.
“The time for action is now. Be adherent, be vigilant, and be prepared. The successful defeat of COVID-19 is based on our positive response, not our negative reaction.
“Stay Healthy.”
Though reported, the death had not been confirmed by the Alabama Department of Public Health as of Thursday, April 2, at noon.
