Ann Canady
Albertville
Ann Canady, of Albertville, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
Ann was a loving wife of 56 years. She raised two daughters, and unofficially adopted many more through her husband, Charlie’s work with Scouting. She gave freely of her time during Covid to sew masks for those who needed them. Over the years she worked on multiple homes in the Huntsville area with Habitat for Humanity. She was a long-time member of the North Broad Street Church of Christ, where she served in many different capacities. For many years has been called, affectionately, Momma Ann. Not only by her grandchildren, but by many others whose lives she touched.
Ann is survived by her husband Charles Canady; her two daughters, Tracie Predmore, and Lesa Swords; as well as three grandchildren, Blaine Hargrove, of California, Cody Dunsmore and Grey Swords, both of Albertville; and one brother, Don Holcomb, of Florida. She is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews, as well as her best friend, Margie Head.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Hoyt and Polly Holcomb, her in-laws, Verbon and Mary Canady, and sister, Brenda Daniel.
Her funeral service was at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation was from noon until 2 p.m. before the service. Tom Scott and Liz Hurley (Eulogy) will be officiating the service.
Pallbearers were Grey Swords, Rodney Canady, Scott Canady, Steve Kaple, Jordan Hargrove and Chris Canady. Honorary pallbearer will be Marjorie Head.
The family has requested flowers or donations to Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directing.
Bobby E. Smith
Boaz
Bobby E. Smith, 84, of Boaz passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at his home.
His funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with Rev. Gilbert Bishop officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. until 4 before the service.
He is survived by his sons, Tony Smith (Sheri), Tim Smith and Michael Smith (Donna); six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Lusk; brother, Orville Smith (Kay) and several nieces and nephews.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
William “Detroit Bill” Pinson
Albertville
William “Detroit Bill” Pinson, 69, died May 25, 2021, at his home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family
Survivors include his sons, Brian DeHart, Anthony DeHart and Billy Byron.
Mary Morene Henshaw Sisco
Athens
Mary Morene Henshaw Sisco, 100, of Athens, died Sunday May 23, 2021 at her residence.
Services were Wednesday May 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home Chapel of Athens. Burial was in Huntsville Memory Gardens,
Survivors include a daughter, Charlotte Tribble; son, Terry Sisco; sister, Nellie Jean Tucker; sister-in-law, Alice Jackson; two grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; three great grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Kenneth Swords
Guntersville
Kenneth Swords, 73, of Guntersville, died May 26, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
A memorial visitation was held Friday, May 28, 2021, at 5 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Valerie Swords; and a brother, Don Swords (Martha).
Johnny Martin
Albertville
Johnny Martin, 63, of Albertville, died Mary 24, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Randy Knott and Jared Sims officiating.
Survivors include two daughters, Sierra Martin and Tiffany martin; sons, Jonathan Martin (Stephanie) and Tyler Martin (Caity); father, Doyle Martin; sister, Sharon Mathew (Henry); brothers, Jimmy Martin (Tammy) and Mike Martin; and five grandchildren.
Betty Jean White
Boaz
Betty Jean White, 85 of Manor House, Boaz, died on Monday, May 24, 2021, at UAB Medical Center.
Funeral service was held at p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in the Liberty Hill Cemetery near Royal, Alabama. Visitation was on Friday from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Nhu-Dan White, of Virginia; step-daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Peter Wasilewski, of Michigan; two grandsons; and sister, Peggy Headrick, of Walnut Grove.
———
