This is an opinion piece.
Zach Pyron quarterbacked the Fyffe football team to consecutive Class 2A state championships in 2018 and 2019, posting a 30-0 record as the Red Devils’ starter.
Zach, a sophomore, won most valuable player honors in the Red Devils’ 56-7 crushing of Reeltown in the 2019 state finals at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. He rushed 27 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns, threw a touchdown pass and forced a fumble that resulted in a defensive TD.
This week, he announced on his Twitter account that he’s transferring to Class 6A Pinson Valley to complete his high school career.
Pinson Valley’s new head coach is former Alabama star Sam Shade, a member of the Crimson Tide’s 1992 national champions. Shade succeeds former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix, who guided the Indians to 6A state crowns in 2017 and 2018. He left Pinson Valley after the 2019 season to take over the Central-Phenix City program.
The Indians graduated starting quarterback Barry White, and their backup was Nix’s son, Caleb. No doubt, Zach expects to be their starter for the 2020 season, where he will be throwing passes to Ga’Quincy McKinstry.
McKinstry is rated as the state’s top prospect in the class of 2021 by some recruiting websites.
Zach attempted only 43 passes in 2019, completing 26 for 650 yards and eight touchdowns. Chances are, he’ll surpass those totals two games into the 2020 season.
I enjoyed covering Zach and the Red Devils’ 2019 season. He’s a respectful young man who always gave the glory to God for his and his team’s accomplishments. Although I will miss writing about him, I wish him and his family all the best.
As far as Fyffe goes, I don’t expect the Big Red Machine to miss a beat. Head coach Paul Benefield has won 297 games (and lost only 53) running what he and others have described as an “antique offense.”
Coach Benefield will plug someone in at quarterback and make sure he feeds the ball to a stable of returning running backs that include Ike Rowell, Brodie Hicks, Malichi Mize, Kyle Dukes and Will Stephens.
Ike averaged 9.6 yards per carry while rushing for 1,549 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2019. As a team, the Red Devils averaged 300.3 yards per game while rushing for 75 TDs.
All those yards were made possible by the dominating performance of Fyffe’s offensive line. Those young men are strong, physical and enjoy knocking defenders off their feet.
Caleb Lyles is a two-time All-State offensive lineman who will return for his senior year at Fyffe.
If you’re a high school football fan who has never watched Fyffe play, then I encourage you to catch one of their games in 2020, when Coach Benefield will be going for his 300th win.
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
