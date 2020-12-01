An impaired driver struck a Marshall County deputy’s patrol vehicle during the early morning hours Tuesday.
At approximately 5:30 a.m., deputy Sean Garmany was assisting Boaz Police with a traffic stop near the 1400 Block of U.S. Highway 431 in Boaz. Garmany was sitting inside his patrol unit waiting for an ambulance to arrive for the initial traffic stop when his vehicle was struck by a Chevrolet truck.
No injuries were reported by either Garmany or the driver.
The driver of this vehicle was identified as Macon Henry Shields, of Brock Road in Boaz. Officers determined Mr. Shields was driving under the influence at the time of the incident.
Boaz police charged Shields with DUI, and he is currently being held on a $1,000 bond in the Boaz City Jail. More charged may be filed at a later date
“Any kind of enforcement action while being on the side of the road, whether it’s a traffic stop or assisting a motorist, is very dangerous,” the sheriff’s office stated. “If the driver of the truck had hit the deputy’s vehicle in the rear, the outcome of this incident would have been worse. We are glad to say Deputy Garmany or any other officer was not injured in this incident.”
