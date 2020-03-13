“My favorite thing to do is to wait,” said no one ever.
We live in a society that has fed our craving for wanting what we want, and getting it sooner rather than later.
I recently travelled to Israel — a trip that I pray I may elaborate on in the future — and it took three flights to arrive there and three flights to return home.
(I wonder how many people have prayed for patience and then found themselves in an airport situation to develop it.)
One instance stands out to me in particular: the line at Tel Aviv, Israel.
We were told to be in line to check our luggage at a certain time, yet the workers did not arrive until a good while later. Our fatigue seemed to grow with the passing time, and frustration was right there in line with us, threatening to trump the unbelievable reality and joy of our trip in our minds.
All we could think about was the stand still. The time in-between. The waiting.
Something interesting happened, however. As we waited, discussion began of certain things (i.e. liquids) that cannot be in the carry-on luggage. A couple of ladies went to the point of just throwing away a couple of things, rather than face the music later.
Hmmm ... the waiting served a purpose.
This may seem like a simple example, but it hits me to reflect on what I am doing in the waiting seasons of my life. As the Lord leads me from one point to the next, there may be some things I need to deal with in the meantime ... some items that need tossed in the “trash.”
I challenge you to find joy and purpose in the waiting, recognizing that some things in your life do not need to be carried with you into the next leg of your journey.
Standing in line is truly a great time to “lay aside every weight.”
Isaiah 40:31, Hebrews 12:1, Ecclesiastes 3:1, 11
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries — one of which is writing the devotion for the church’s website. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
