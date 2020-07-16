On Thursday, Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley released the systems' plan for reopening schools for fall 2020.
"With this unpredictable pandemic, we know that we cannot anticipate every challenge, but we are making every effort to address all possibilities," Wigley stated. "We took the time needed to effectively plan and to gather input and feedback from focus groups consisting of students, teachers, support staff, parents, principals and central office staff.
"We are excited about our new ExcelEd program." she continued. "I made the statement in March that as a system, we would take a bad situation and use the opportunity to do something great for our students and staff. We have done just that. While we realize nothing will take the place of traditional learning and the magic brought by teachers in the classroom, ExcelEd provides cutting-edge technology, allowing a pathway for the next best thing.
"Thank you for your hard work and I look forward to a great school year with the best educators in the business!"
Parents and students can read the full reopening plan at marshallk12.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_110105/File/Reopening%20School%20During%20Covid-19%20Fall%202020.pdf.
