Albertville City Schools is in the process of expanding and partially relocating its Central Office to a new annex office. The annex is the first of 34 improvement projects listed in the system’s 5-year Capital Plan.
Superintendent Boyd English said the new office will be housed in the former Coldwell Banker building located at 8379 U.S. Highway 431.
“One thing we all have to consider is the age of our buildings,” English told The Reporter. “The building we’re currently in was built in the late 1920s… So when the Coldwell Banker building on 431 became available, we felt like it was an investment for our system.”
He said the plan is to transfer those working upstairs at the current building, which includes some administration and financial offices, to the new annex location.
English also said the new office will allow the enrollment and migrant services to relocate to the old location, giving the school campuses where they are currently located more room to grow.
According to the Capital Plan, the annex and relocation project will cost approximately $1,000,000.
Though the plan lists projects through 2027, English said some may change due to cost fluctuations and other outside factors.
“When you look at the fiscal year 2022, those are the [projects] that, most likely, will not change,” he said.
Other projects for 2022 include an additional parking lot at Albertville High School, a new multipurpose physical education facility, renovating and expanding the CTE Facility, adding a special education classroom at Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K, improving parking at Albertville Intermediate School, upgrading audio equipment system-wide, upgrading the HVAC system at AHS, fixing drainage issues at AKPK, paving the teacher parking lot at Albertville Elementary School and purchasing new IT devices for teachers’ classrooms.
