Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker announced Wednesday morning Joe Whitmore has been appointed acting president of Snead State Community College, effective immediately.
He succeeds now former Snead State President Robert Exley, who has led the institution since January 2008. The reason for Exley's departure was not disclosed upon The Reporter's inquiry to the ACCS.
Whitmore will serve in the role of acting president until one is named at the completion of a presidential search. He has 26 years of higher education administration experience and currently serves as the vice president for finance and administration and is the CFO at Snead State.
Prior to his time at Snead State, Whitmore served in several leadership roles at Jacksonville State University.
“Mr. Whitmore is not only a leader among Snead State faculty and staff he is an exemplary ambassador for the college to the Sand Mountain community,” Baker said. “I have every confidence that Joe has the experience and skill set needed to guide the Parsons community at this time of transition.”
Whitmore began his career in the financial services industry serving at both SouthTrust and Compass Banks.
In 1994, Whitmore’s career in higher education began when he came on as the Director of Business Services at Jacksonville State University. During his 22-year career at Jacksonville State, he held the roles of director of institutional analysis, director of institutional support services, and finally associate vice president for business and auxiliary services.
In 2016, Whitmore joined the Parson family in his current role.
Whitmore earned a bachelor of finance and a master of business administration from Jacksonville State University. He is currently pursuing his doctorate of education with a focus on higher education leadership from the American College of Education.
“For more than 122 years, Snead State has been committed to bettering the community we serve by providing educational opportunities for all who walk through our doors,” Whitmore said. “Our faculty, staff and administrators are committed to creating a thriving environment for our students, and I look forward to working together to continue this important mission.”
