Doug McGee knows it takes a lot to feed and run the Second Chance Shelter near Boaz.
The 250 dogs of all sizes, colors and breeds will eat an estimated 240 pounds of food and kibble each day.
Thursday, students in Pam Clark’s preschool class at Golden Rule Preschool at Solitude Baptist Church presented McGee with a check for $500 to help his shelter.
“The children voted on who to raise money for this year,” Clark said. “They were able to choose between Second Chance, the Real Life Crisis Pregnancy Center and Blessings in a Backpack, a program that provides food to local school children in need over the weekend.
“It was difficult to make them understand about the pregnancy center, and in the end they decided to go with the dog shelter.
“Some of the children literally brought in their piggy banks and donated what was inside.”
Clark’s class is comprised of children aged 3, 4 and 5 years old.
McGee said he would most likely put the money to use immediately to buy kibble and dog food for the shelter.
“We started the shelter with six puppies,” he said. “Now we have about 250 dogs. We average 6 dogs a day right now.
“What food I go get today with this money should last a couple of weeks.”
Children were treated to a visit with Willy the dog, and his person, Teresa Camp. Camp, a worker at the shelter, adopted Willy and regularly takes him to area schools to talk about the shelter.
“He was a tiny puppy, only about 12 weeks old, when we adopted him,” Camp told the children. “He won’t be a year old until next month.”
The children learned various facts about the shelter, including how the dogs are fed in individual bowls, a hose is used to fill bowls instead of using a water fountain, and that the dogs get to play in the Bark Park at the shelter.
“It takes a lot of people to run the shelter, and a lot of them volunteer their time,” McGee said.
Clark said the fundraising drive was a way to teach the students about giving.
“They may be small, but they can make a big impact,” she said. “Giving back to others is what God says to do.”
