The summer may seem like a strange time for high school basketball to kick into high gear. After all, spring football just wrapped up around three weeks ago, along with the rest of the spring sports like baseball, softball, track, and tennis. So, June being dedicated to basketball raises a ton of questions.
But with teams across the area traveling to play in various playdates to see different opponents, and often taking to the courts for practice outside of those playdates, most schools are in full-on hoops mode at the moment, but with football and volleyball next on the AHSAA calendar, it begs the question, what are coaches hoping to get out of a summer workout period when they won’t see their full teams again until November?
As it turns out, coaches themselves are working to figure that out.
“I’ve had a great debate with a bunch of college buddies over the past week, of what is the goal of it,” new Albertville coach Dylan Bunnell said. “Every game I’ve watched, you see a team trying to win, but you’re playing a 20 minute running clock, we’re rolling guys in and out, mass subbing. I look for effort and competitiveness, and guys who can take what we’re asking them to do, and going and doing it to build that trust with the coaches.”
Even for more established coaches, the goal of what you hope to get out of a summer changes from year to year, in the case of Guntersville and boys’ coach Brett Self, last season was a time of individual skill training brought on by the pandemic, but this year, it’s back to team workouts, and setting a tone for the fall with younger players.
“For us, it’s a little different,” Self explained on the bus up to at playdate at Lipscomb University in Tennessee. “Last summer not playing was exactly what we needed, we needed a summer where we could do fundamentals and work on our skill set, we have super talented athletic kids, but we felt the skill set was not where it needed to be, especially in our younger groups we felt like we were behind in the basic fundamentals. It’s not necessarily fun doing that, but we knew we needed to do that, and now you fast forward this summer and we have developed those skills and gotten better.”
And for other coaches, it’s simply a chance to break up the monotony of practice, and getting games in for coaches to try different rotations, or see how a starter might do coming off the bench, a chance to shake things up with the stakes are a little lower than a game that counts come the fall.
“Just being able to play in a game-type environment is always good,” Guntersville girl’s coach Kenny Hill said. “It gives them something to do besides practice. In the summer is when you bond and when you find out who is going to play for you on Tuesday and Friday night, it gives me a lot of that type of stuff, and for the kids, it’s a chance to get out of Guntersville, to hang out and play, I don’t hardly host summer events, we like to get out and go, and see teams we’ll never see again.”
Hill also has a different wrinkle that he throws in, that rather that have all playdates, or solo team practices, traveling to other schools for practices, including a trip to Sparkman this week, and going up to Pisgah last week.
“Just getting them around teams that have quality players and a quality program, and seeing different things,” Hill added. “And then Pisgah comes to us, I really like doing those probably better than anything we do in the summer.”
Aiding in that development and understanding what coaches want or expect from the players going forward are playdates that the teams schedule. Already this season, Albertville has been to UAH for one last week, and will host one today that features prominent teams across north Alabama.
“We started playing and played at UAH on Friday and then Hartselle on Tuesday,” Bunnell added. “It’s been good to see the guys play and compete and see who can do what. We’ve been doing different stuff to see what works and what doesn’t, they have a good sense of how to play, it’s been a good start to the summer. We only have four guys who have varsity playing experience, so we’re putting guys out there to get a taste of the speed and size of varsity basketball.”
On the other side of that equation is a team like Guntersville, who has traveled quite a bit for their summer dates, going to UAH as well, then Lipscomb University week, and then down to Jacksonville State on Tuesday to play teams from Georgia. With a more established team and program standards at Guntersville, the Wildcats have looked beyond Alabama’s borders to get the players a different look than they’re used to, rather than facing a local team that they might see three times during the regular season.
“It just gives us a different look from a schematic standpoint,” Self added. “Teams in Georgia and Tennessee run different stuff both defensively and offensively, there’s bigger and stronger athletes we may not see in our area, and just gives us a chance to play against different competition. I don’t know if that works for everybody, it’s just what we do at Guntersville, to utilize the summer to go out and play as tough a competition as we can no matter where we are.”
Those playdates at colleges are also a change at exposure for the players, something they don’t always get while playing travel ball every weekend with AAU teams. The Guntersville girls recently played in front of the coaches at the University of Alabama during a playdate in Tuscaloosa, then the coaches at Jacksonville State last week, which resulted in sophomore-to-be Tazi Harris getting offered a full scholarship by the Gamecocks after seeing her in action.
“When you go to colleges, if you have girls that have dreams of playing in colleges, a lot of times they’ll play AAU, and AAU is great, but they’ll play and not one college coach is in the gym watching. But when you go to an actual college, we went to Alabama and their coach, and even Nate Oats was watching the girls. We go to Jacksonville and the head coach there watched all three of our games and ended up offering Tazi on the spot. We went there, she had no who he was, or that he was watching, nobody had a clue, and then all of a sudden he bumped into me and said, “That girl there, coach I’m going to be honest, I don’t usually do this that young, but I’m going to have to pull the trigger and offer a full scholarship.” So that’s another part of going to different colleges, it just gives you that personal time.”
And lest you think it’s just the varsity getting this experience, it’s the entire program, with the middle school, freshmen, and JV teams all playing locally during the summer as well to get that experience.
At Albertville, new JV coach Bryant O’Donnell has been helping Bunnell across the board as the Aggies work to get their coaching staff finalized over the summer, while Guntersville has done the same, with its players playing a busy schedule with the hopes of building experience when they do reach the higher levels of play.
Another big challenge for coaches, and players, is figuring out how to carry over what they took from the summer, and remembering it when they step onto the court for real in November. For Bunnell and Self, it’s not necessarily an Xs and Os thing, but more establishing how practices are run, what is expected out of players on a day-to-day basis, and building relationships both between the players and coaches, and the players on the floor.
“I’ve struggled in the past with what you want to get out of it,” Bunnell added. “I think everybody is sin a different situation, but we’re in one where we want the guys to grow and learn together and take it from that. I treat it like I do practice, to be honest.”
For Self, even as a more established coaches, the work with the younger players, or new players to the varsity team is still about getting the pieces in place for when things ramp up in the fall.
“What we try to do is build our culture and intangibles,” Self concluded. “How we’re going to work hard, how we’re going to compete in practice, how we behave on the bus, when we’re at playdates how we’ll play hard and get after it, just those intangibles of how we want to work hard. Some of those Xs and Os carry over, we do put some stuff in over the summer, but more of the culture and the standards for the new kids, or the kids that are changing levels. It’s always a little different, so we’re trying to establish culture and non-negotiables, and then we pick back up the Xs and Os in November. It’s a good time to set the tone, and that’s what we’re trying to accomplish in June.”
