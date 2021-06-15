Two people are dead and two more wounded after an employee opened fire at the Mueller Co. plant in Albertville.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at 956 Industrial Boulevard.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith released the following statement:
"For an unknown reason, an employee of the industry began firing a weapon at fellow employees. During the shooting, two employees were fatally wounded and two more were injured. The gunman then left the scene in a vehicle. The two injured persons were transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment.
"At this time, detectives are processing the scene and information is being gathered about the identity of the shooter and his possible whereabouts.
"Surrounding agencies responded to the scene and everything humanly possible is being done at this time to locate the person responsible. No names are being released at this time pending notification of family of those involved.
"This is very early in the investigation, and more information will be released later this morning with a press conference. The time and place for the press conference will be sent as soon as confirmed information can be released.
"Thank you for your patience and please keep the Mueller Co. and it’s employees in your thoughts and prayers."
UPDATE: SUSPECT CAUGHT
The person believed to be the shooter was located just before 6:00 a.m. this morning in the area of Carlisle Street in Guntersville, according to the APD. The person was deceased from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Guntersville Police are handling the scene in Guntersville.
Check back for updates as more details are made available.
