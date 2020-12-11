Emory E. “Mac” McDougal
Huntsville
Emory passed away peacefully a few weeks beyond his 100th birthday December 2, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Huntsville.
He was born in Etowah County Alabama to Ella LaDicey Crossley McDougal and John Jenkins McDougal (who disliked his middle name so much he instead gave his sons only a middle initial). He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Dover McDougal; his parents; sister, Alma McDougal Duncan; three infant siblings, Otis O, Dewey D, and Eva Marie. He is survived by daughters, Kay Heckman (Richard), Sue McDougal (Randy Maddox); son, Gary (Karen); grandson, Patrick McDougal; granddaughter, Katherine McDougal (Casey Lapoint); brother, Arthur A. McDougal.
His had a remarkable life, in its length, as well as in his service to his family, his church, and his country. After graduation from high school, he joined the Navy during WWII, serving stateside as an aviation machinist mate and tail-gunner (chosen because he was small enough to fit into that space). Following his military service, he attended college on the GI Bill, first at Snead State Junior College in Boaz, Alabama, then to Alabama Polytechnical Institution at Auburn (now Auburn University), graduating in 1948 with a degree in agriculture. Finding no opportunities as an agricultural extension agent, he subsequently took the Civil Service Exam and worked for the Social Security Administration in Paducah, Ky. and Gadsden, Alabama until his retirement.
He married Mary Pauline Dover in June of 1949 and they had three children – Gary, Kay and Sue. As the first college graduate in his family, he ensured that they would be well educated with each graduating with a college degree as well as with graduate and professional degrees. He adored his grandchildren Patrick and Katherine and celebrated their accomplishments, educational and personal.
He was a Scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts and touched the lives of many of his scouts over the years, including some who came to think of him not only as their leader, but also as a friend and hero.
There is probably no greater tribute to him than when toward the end of their 42-year marriage he became Mary’s extremely faithful and loving caregiver after she developed multiple complications of diabetes until her death in 1991.
Emory was actively involved in the Baptist Church his entire life, serving as deacon, Sunday school teacher, even becoming licensed to preach. He especially was involved in mission work. He was an active member of Baptist Men Disaster Relief Team, serving in disasters including the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami in Thailand as well as hurricane, flood, and tornado relief in many areas of this country.
His Christian mission work was very important to him and led to multiple trips to Romania on church-building missions. His local and regional mission work with his church led to lasting relationships with many, including the younger girls of the church who by all reports adored him.
He indeed led a remarkable long life and will be missed. A graveside service for family was held Monday Dec. 7, 2020, at Sardis Cemetery. Rev. Mike Goforth officiated the service. Life-honoring memorials may be made to those he supported: Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214; Marshall Baptist Disaster Relief, 3555 AL-69, Guntersville, AL 35975; Mission Fund of Sardis Baptist Church, 1501 Church St., Boaz, AL 35956.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing.
Leonard “Lynn” McDonald
Boaz
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Union FCM Church Double Bridges for Mr. Leonard “Lynn” McDonald, 87, of Boaz, who died Sunday December 6, 2020. Reverends Doyce Putman and Tony McGowan will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home directing.
Mr. McDonald was a Korean War Veteran who liked old and new cars, western movies, horses and his rescue dog Molly. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Betty; daughters, Rhonda (Monty) Ketchum, Sally McDonald; son, Jimmy (Margaret) Stephens; grandsons James (Amanda) and Larry Priest.
Special thanks to The Veterans Administration and caregiver, Sunshine. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 a.m. until the time of service.
Dora Bell Jordan
Huntsville
Dora Bell Jordan, 101, of Huntsville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Huntsville Health and Rehab.
Her funeral service was Monday, December 7, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Mt. Olive Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Tommy Lee Jordan; 4 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a host of great-great grandchildren.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
James E. Johnson
Guntersville
James E. Johnson, 82, of Guntersville, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his children, Alan Johnson, of Semmes; DeWayne Johnson, of Monroe, Louisianan; Carey Johnson, of Harare, Zimbabwe, and Wade Johnson, of Newnan, Georgie; brother, W.A. Johnson; four grandchildren.
A small graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Douglas Cemetery with visitation at the Albertville Memorial Chapel from 11 until 12.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Nina Rogers
Albertville
Nina Rogers, 76, of Albertville passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service was held Sunday, December 6, at Warrenton Cemetery.
Mrs. Rogers is survived by her husband, Les Rogers; children, Brenda Davidson, James Saint (Lori), Brian Rogers (Kelley), Jason Rogers; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, a host of brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Peggy Sue Collins
Boaz
Peggy Sue Collins, 76, of Boaz passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at her home.
She is survived by her children, Randall and Lisa Collins, Ronnie and Ammie Collins, Scott and Ronda Collins; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Terry Silvers.
The family has chosen cremation; no services are planned at this time.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Rex V. Hamm
Boaz
Mr. Rex V. Hamm, 74, Boaz, died on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Marshal Medical Center South.
Services were held on Saturday, December 5, at McRae Chapel with Bro. David Martin and Bro. Ed Hamm officiating. Interment followed in the Memory Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Hamm is survived by his wife, Rita Cox Hamm of Boaz; son & daughter-in-law, Ed and Kristi Hamm of Gadsden; daughters and sons-in-law, Lavonda and Frank Brogan of Gadsden, Laura and Chris Mannoia of Hawaii, Lisa and Porter Davis of Ohio; step-sons and daughter-in-law, Rodney DeMoss of Illinois, Shane and Tammie Nash of Albertville; step-daughters and sons-in-law, Wendy and Thomas Ball of Albertville, Jennifer Cheaves of Carlisle, Kim Sears, Amanda and Steve Renfroe all of Birmingham; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Savage of Mississippi, Roy Savage of Colorado; sisters, Connie Carter, Bonnie Bolt both of Mississippi.
Bobby James Todd
Guntersville
Bobby James Todd, of Guntersville, died on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Marshall Medical Center North.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown Chapel. The family requests that all who attend wear masks and social distance due to COVID-19.
Todd is preceded in death by his wife, Nell; mother, Belle; father, Ellis; four sisters; four brothers; and two grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Mowery; step-daughter Rebecca King; sister Betty McCullers; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Diana Lambert
Huntsville
Diana Lambert, 74, of Huntsville, died Nov. 28, 2020, at her residence. There was no funeral or visitation.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Juletta Rathburn, and her brother, Ken Rathburn.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Lambert; son, Jon; sister, Mona Mooney; and four grandchildren.
Carol M. Floyd
Huntsville
At the age of 101, Carol M. Floyd, of Huntsville, passed away on Dec. 6, 2020, at Harbor Chase of Huntsville.
Funeral services are Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Fairview UMC Cemetery.
Floyd is preceded in death by her parents, James and Cora Whitehurst; Husband, William; sister, Bertha Fallow; two sons-in-law and one granddaughter.
She is survived by her sister, Mildred Blackburn, and daughters Glenda Robertson and Patsy Maddox.
Lewis Hundley
Albertville
Lewis Hundley, 70, of Albertville, died Thursday, Dec. 3, at Marshall Medical South.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel from 6-8 p.m.
The funeral service will be on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the Guntersville Rec Center starting at 2 p.m. Hundley will lie in state at the center from 1-2 p.m.
