Cherokee Ridge residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to become Marshall County's and Alabama’s newest municipality.
They voted 140-17 (89.1%) to become incorporated. Voter turnout was 57.2% with 157 votes out of 318 registered voters. Twenty-five absentee and provisional ballots are yet to be counted but won’t change the outcome.
Cherokee Ridge is located about six miles north of Arab. It was built in the early 1990s as an upscale gated, golfing community by the late Sid McDonald, a longtime Arab businessman.
Marshall County Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy received a petition earlier this year signed by 120 Cherokee Ridge residents requesting the special election.
Cherokee Ridge has about 160 homes and 350 residents. In Alabama, the minimum is 300 residents to become a municipality.
LeCroy will set an election date for Cherokee Ridge residents to elect a mayor and city council, and the city could be up and running by late this fall.
“This is a historic and exciting day for this community,” said Paul Harris, president of the Cherokee Ridge Property Owner’s Association. “The residents of Cherokee Ridge have made a decision that will ensure a very bright future for our community.”
CR resident and Realtor Wayne Martin said incorporation will open a lot of doors for Cherokee Ridge.
“I would expect property values to continue to increase here at a faster pace now that we are a city,” he said. “Becoming a municipality will not only allow Cherokee Ridge to have a voice in its future growth, it will create opportunities for federal and state funding on infrastructure.”
Dusty McGee, vice president of the Property Owner’s Association board, said Huntsville’s growth is dramatically increasing the interest in Cherokee Ridge.
“There are more houses being planned and built at Cherokee Ridge right now than at any time in the history of the development,” he said. “We expect the population of the city to double over the next eight years.”
He also expressed his appreciation for Michael Dilworth and Dilworth Development, the company that is building houses in Cherokee Ridge.
“Michael has been a great partner for the residents of Cherokee Ridge, and he cares as much about the future of our community as we do,” McGee said. “We are grateful for what he and his partners are doing to help us grow in a planned and thoughtful way.”
The golf course and club at Cherokee Ridge will also benefit from incorporation.
“The residents’ decision to form a city will make Cherokee Ridge a golf destination,” said Jimmy Green, owner of Cherokee Ridge Golf Club. “Over the past three years we have made serious capital improvements to the course, and that will continue. We are going to restore this golf course to the PGA quality property that it was when it was built, and we are going to make it better.”
Jane McDonald, widow of the late Sid McDonald, who developed Cherokee Ridge, said his dream in the last years of his life was to see Cherokee Ridge become a city.
“Sid always believed in the future of this community and wanted to see it prosper,” she said. “The formation of Alabama’s newest municipality at Cherokee Ridge is the fulfillment of his longstanding vision.”
