Editor’s note: This column was first published in the June 8, 2002, edition of The Reporter.
I am not a golfer. Let me repeat, I am not a golfer.
I enjoy covering the game and I don’t mind watching it on television. I also recognize the skill it takes to become a “golfer” and not just a “hacker.” Tiger Woods and the players on the PGA Tour may make it appear easy to the casual observer, but don’t be fooled. The skills of professional golfers are comparable to those of professionals in other sports, such as baseball or basketball.
I’ve played a round of golf less than a dozen times in my life, and one of those was last Thursday in the Randell Jarrell Memorial Tournament, which benefited the student ministry at The Fellowship.
You regular readers of my column are aware Randell was one of the dearest friends I’ve ever known. The Fellowship renamed the annual tournament in his memory, as Randell was the creator and organizer of the event.
I planned to attend the tournament to make a few photos and show my love and support for L.B., Randell’s widow, and their family, Jeff and Kim (Jarrell) Tiffin and their sons, Will and Jake; and Jim and Stacey (Jarrell) Nevels and their twins, Allie and Avery.
Bobby Fleming took over Randell’s role of organizing the tournament this year and did a tremendous job. The day before the tournament, I returned from an extended lunch break to discover a voice mail from Bobby. In the message, he told me to bring my clubs because I might have to play in the tournament.
Well, what Bobby didn’t know was I don’t even own a set of clubs. Fortunately, I ended up on the WQSB-WAVU team with my brother, Jeff, along with Barry Galloway and Allen Taylor, so I was able to use Jeff’s sticks.
I filled in for station owner Pat Courington Jr., who was unable to play. The golf course is probably the only place I could substitute for Mr. Courington, who has my respect as one of the captains of business and industry on Sand Mountain.
If I had been any help to our team, we might have finished better than 1-under par, which the guys said was a great score for them. If my handicap (which would have to be the maximum plus any other strokes I could beg) had been figured into the equation, our score might have been closer to the top of the 22-team field.
Despite my lack of skills on the links, I still had fun. Jeff, Barry and Allen each had some great shots, including some Tigeresque drives off the tee by Big Al.
We all agreed the shot of the day was Barry’s blind approach to the green on our final hole, an uphill shot from 100 yards away which landed 5 to 6 feet from the pin. Arnold Palmer or Jack Nicklaus couldn’t have hit it any better.
When the tournament was finished, each golfer received a prize, and I gathered up the goodies for our team. But my reward came when L.B. told me Randell would have been proud of me. And she’s right. I can hear Randell laughing and saying, “Hickey, you done good.”
Shannon J. Allen is editor and publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
