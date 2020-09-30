Gov. Kay Ivey issued a supplemental state of emergency related to the Nov. 3 General Election.
The governor has authorized the opening of absentee ballots, for tabulation, to begin at 7:00 a.m. on Election Day.
“I commend Gov. Ivey for making the wise decision to allow for the processing of absentee ballots to begin at 7 a.m. on Election Day. This accommodates the anticipated increase of absentee ballots and ensures that Alabama will continue to provide timely, unofficial election results on election night,” stated Secretary of State John H. Merrill.
In addition, student poll worker interns (who were previously unpaid) may now be compensated $50.00 for working on Election Day.
“Through funds made available to our office through the CARES Act, we are excited to compensate these student poll worker interns for stepping up and serving their communities as poll workers,” continued Merrill.
Interested students should sign up online or contact their county probate office in order to become a student poll worker intern.
The governor has also authorized county probate judges to conduct remote training for precinct election officials and poll workers via live or recorded video or telephone call.
