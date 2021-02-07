The regular season for basketball has come to a close, and the postseason is set to begin Monday night.
Like all things in a COVID-affected year, things will be a little bit different this year, as teams hope to achieve their dreams of reaching Jacksonville State and the regional finals, or the state tournament in Birmingham, or maybe just pulling off an upset next week to keep their season going for another couple games.
For a number of the Sand Mountain-area teams, they’ll have home court advantage to open the postseason, with six different teams earning the right to host their area tournaments by finishing first in their respective areas, while five teams finished the regular season ranked in the final AWSA basketball rankings of the year.
The opening games next week, on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, are win or go home games, with a victory putting a team into their area tournament final, ensuring that game plus another in the sub-regional round, while a loss means packing up the balls and preparing for next season.
The six teams who are set to host their area tournaments this year are: the Boaz and Guntersville girl’s squads, while the boy’s teams at Fyffe, Geraldine, Guntersville, and Boaz earned the right to play on their home court.
Both Guntersville teams, by virtue of finishing first in a three-team area, have clinched spots in the sub-regional round no matter what happens in their area finals games.
Some of the tournaments to watch include the 3A Area 14 brackets, where the boy’s tournament feature’s the state’s No. 2 and 3 ranked teams in 3A in Plainview and Fyffe.
Another with plenty of local intrigue are the 5A Area 13 tournaments, with both fields being filled exclusively with Sand Mountain teams: Boaz, Douglas, Crossville, and Sardis, giving basketball fans a chance to stay close to home.
Albertville will get its first taste of 7A postseason play, with the boy’s finishing second in their area, and taking on Sparkman High at home, while the girls finished in a tie for second, but unfortunately lost the coin toss and will hit the road to face Huntsville High.
Beyond the area tournaments, a number of area schools could potentially face-off in the sub-regional round that follows, including Guntersville and the two teams that emerge from the 5A Area 13 tournament, and Geraldine possibly getting a rematch with Fyffe. Despite Geraldine and Fyffe being separated by maybe 10 minutes of highway time, the two schools are in different areas for basketball.
The sub-regional rounds will take place the following week and were added this year to limit the number of people and teams traveling to one site for regional tournaments. Only the regional finals for the Northeast Region will take place at Jacksonville State this year. The state finals are set to be held at two sites in Birmingham this season and are scheduled to run from March 1 to March 6.
Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the AHSAA has capped attendance at postseason events to 20 percent of an arena’s listed capacity. For ticket information and each arena’s policies and protocols, please contact your local school.
2A Area 11
Boys
Wednesday, Feb. 10
West End at Locus Fork, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Southeastern, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 12
Finals at Locus Fork, 6 p.m.
2A Area 11
Girls
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Cleveland at Locust Fork, 6 p.m.
West End at Southeastern, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Finals at Locust Fork, 6 p.m.
3A Area 14
Boys
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Sylvania at Fyffe, 6 p.m.
Asbury at Plainview, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 12
Finals at Fyffe, 6 p.m.
3A Area 14
Girls
Monday, Feb. 8
Asbury at Plainview, 6 p.m.
Fyffe at Sylvania, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Finals at Plainview, 6 p.m.
3A Area 12
Boys
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Glencoe at Geraldine, 6 p.m.
Hokes Bluff at Collinsville, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 12
Finals at Geraldine, 6 p.m.
3A Area 12
Girls
Monday, Feb. 8
Glencoe at Collinsville, 6 p.m.
Hokes Bluff at Geraldine, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Finals at Collinsville, 6 p.m.
5A Area 13
Girls
Monday, Feb. 8
Crossville at Boaz, 6 p.m.
Sardis at Douglas, 6 p.m.
Thursday Feb. 11
Finals at Boaz High, 6 p.m.
5A Area 13
Boys
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Sardis at Boaz, 6 p.m.
Crossville at Douglas, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 12
Finals at Boaz High, 6 p.m.
5A Area 14
Girls
Thursday, Feb. 11
Fairview/Brewer at Guntersville, 7 p.m.
5A Area 14
Boys
Friday, Feb. 12
Fairview/Brewer at Guntersville, 7 p.m.
7A Area 7
Boys
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Grissom at Huntsville, 7 p.m.
Sparkman at Albertville, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Finals at Huntsville High, 7 p.m.
7A Area 7
Girls
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Grissom at Sparkman, 6 p.m.
Albertville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 12
Finals at Sparkman, 6 p.m.
