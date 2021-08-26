Where were you when you heard of the 9/11 attacks? The Boaz Public Library wants to know.
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the library will have a poster exhibition from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum called “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World.”
This will be on display throughout the month of September.
“Along with this, we would like to hear your memories, feelings, or experiences from that tragic day,” said Library Director Lynn Burgess.
“We plan to include these as part of the display. Any memory, no matter how small, will be welcome.”
Submissions may be made by sending a private Facebook message, responding to the Library’s Facebook post on the event, or by sending an email to library@cityofboaz.org.
Burgess said the 9/11 Museum offered a poster exhibit which inspired the display.
“We will have the posters on the columns inside the library,” she said. “We are also wanting to include local feedback … any memories, feelings or anything with a local spin on the event to include in the display.
“It is a time in history no one will forget.”
20th anniversary
2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 men, women and children. The figure includes 343 firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority police officers who were struggling to complete an evacuation of the building and save office workers trapped on higher floors.
Nineteen militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the plans were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
In New York City, six moments of silence will mark the times when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck, when each tower fell, and the times corresponding to the attack at the Pentagon and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. Commemorations will also include the Tribute in Light, an art installation consisting of two beams of light evoking the twin towers destroyed in the attack.
9/11 timeline
8:46 a.m.: Hijackers deliberately crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into floors 93-99 of the North Tower.
9:03 a.m.: Hijackers deliberately crashed United Airlines Flight 175 into floors 77-85 of the South Tower.
9:37 a.m.: Hijackers deliberately crashed American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon, near Washington, D.C.
9:59 a.m.: The South Tower collapsed.
10:03 a.m.: After learning of the other attacks, passengers on the United Airlines Fligh 93 launched a counterattack on hijackers aboard their plane to try to seize control of the aircraft. In response, the hijackers crashed the plane into an empty field near Shanksville, Penn.
10:28 a.m.: The North Tower collapsed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.