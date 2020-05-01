During an emergency-called meeting Friday, the Marshall County Commission decided to keep the county courthouses closed to the public until Monday, May 18.
As long as nothing changes, Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said the courthouses would open to the public. He said there would be precautionary measures taken, such as temperature checks at the entrances, hand sanitizer for employee and public use and the public would be required to wear masks. Also, he said there would be safety shields erected between employees and the public in the county’s departments.
“We won’t open to the public until everything’s set up,” Hutcheson said. “We’re going to do everything we can to fight this COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve been lucky so far, not one county employee has tested positive for the virus.”
“They’re working on it,” Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy said in reference to the safety shields being put up in her department. “We really have been trying to think outside the box and putting things in place to help when we do open to keep [the public] safe, as well as keep the employees safe.”
LeCroy said her office had been ordering masks, hand sanitizer, other personal protective equipment and all of the supplies that Secretary of State John Merrill suggested for the poll workers and public. As for the upcoming run-off election, she’s not anticipating a big turnout. She said many people would probably voting by absentee votes this year. Also, she said her department was currently waiting for more guidance from Merrill. Taking the proper precautions while voting may make things go more slowly, but She said if a person is in line at 7 o’clock to vote, then they would be able to vote even if it was past time to close the polling place.
As of Friday, May 1, County Clerk Angie Johnson said the county had 250 absentee voters’ applications. She said that amount was more than the county normally would have by this time compared to past elections.
After Hutcheson recommended the county courthouses stay closed until Monday, May 18, he said if the county saw a spike in the number of cases, the courthouses would close again. If before the courthouses open or if any issues arose, he said the commission could call an emergency meeting to address those concerns.
District 3 Commissioner David Kelley made a motion to stay closed to the public until May 18; it was seconded by District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson and approved unanimously by the commission.
Before the commission adjourned, District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate said he was worried that two more weeks might not be long enough. He said he was concerned that reopening too soon might cause a resurgence of COVID-19.
“I was leaning more toward June 1 reopening,” Shumate said.
Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Anita McBurnett said she was working to order masks for precautionary measures. She said she was looking for direction from and asking questions to Alabama’s Health Department. She wanted get clarification from the health department on the number of people allowed to congregate, social distancing and the number of people allowed in a courtroom before the courthouses reopened. She said she would know within the next couple of weeks.
