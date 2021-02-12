Jackie Dilbeck was a beautiful, classy lady who gave 45 years of her life to The Sand Mountain Reporter.
To my knowledge, Jackie never had a byline in the paper, but her expertise in the composing department helped shape the look and design of the ads, photographs and pages for all or parts of six decades.
Jackie was a joy, and she brightened every day at The Reporter with her smile and laughter. If you had a problem with Jackie, well, you were the problem, and not her. She was a role model of what an excellent employee and co-worker should be.
On Feb. 5, the Lord called Jackie home at the age of 85. Her pastor, the Rev. Mike Goforth of Sardis Baptist Church, said she was the youngest 85-year-old he knew. I believe it’s because Jackie “lived her life until the end,” as her son-in-law, Barry Komisar, said during her Feb. 8 funeral service.
Family was foremost to Jackie, and an emotional Barry thanked her for welcoming him into the family from the moment he and her daughter, Kim, started dating 36 years ago.
Kim and her brothers, Kelley and Kerrey, were blessed to have a mother whose life exemplified a Proverbs 31 woman.
Teresa Duke and Jackie worked together in The Reporter’s composition department. Teresa texted me and said, “Jackie was like my second mother.”
Pam Glasgow and Jackie worked together at The Reporter for 13 or 14 years. Pam shared this on her Facebook page about Jackie, “She was almost the first person I knew when I moved to Albertville. She took me under her wing at The Reporter, like she did everyone.”
Jackie took me under her wing and treated me like family. She was elated when my beautiful bride, Malarie, and I married and later became parents. Jackie never gave up on me becoming a husband and father even after I entered my 40s as a bachelor.
Jackie possessed an impeccable sense of style. Every day, she came to work dressed like she’d stepped out of a fashion magazine. She passed her sense of style down to Kim and the four granddaughters she adored — Karoline and Annalee Dilbeck and Liv and Sela Komisar. The girls called her “Grandjackie.”
I never saw Jackie without her trademark high heels. Kim told The Reporter’s receptionist, Linda Allen, they laid Jackie to rest in a pair of heels.
Jackie loved Alabama football and attended games with Barry and Kim, along with Kelley and his wife, Leanna. She would’ve been thrilled to know a Crimson Tide legend, Siran Stacy, attended her funeral. Siran is a close friend of Kim and Barry’s.
The first line of the hymn “Doxology” is, “Praise God from whom all blessings flow.” I praise God for the blessing of knowing and being loved by Jackie Dilbeck.
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
