LaGrange (Georgia) College athletic director Jennifer Claybrook announced Monday the hiring of Jasen Jonus as the women’s basketball program’s fourth head coach.
“I am absolutely thrilled Jasen Jonus has accepted this position,” Claybrook said. “Jasen has been instrumental in the success of our men’s basketball team and our men’s and women’s cross country teams.
“He is driven to create the best student-athlete experience, steadfast in his commitment to the athletic department and to fulfill the mission of LaGrange College. I cannot wait to see what the women’s basketball team will achieve under his leadership. It’s a great day for Panther basketball.”
Jonus has been an assistant coach for the college’s men’s basketball program for the past seven years, the last two as associate head coach. He has been the men’s basketball varsity reserve head coach for the past four years.
He will continue as the men’s and women’s cross country head coach, a position he has held for two years.
“It is an incredible honor to be named the head women’s basketball coach at LaGrange College, and I am thankful for the opportunity and unconditional support of President [Dan] McAlexander, First Lady Celeste Myall and Athletic Director Jennifer Claybrook, in this transition for my coaching career,” Jonus said.
“It is a bittersweet transition as I step away from the men’s team and the quality young athletes that make it a championship level program. To these young men, you will forever have my encouragement and friendship.
“Coach Kendal Wallace has been an outstanding mentor, challenging me to grow both as a coach and as a person over the past seven years as his assistant coach. His friendship and support in this transition have been unwavering, and I will forever be grateful to be a part of his coaching tree.
“The LaGrange women’s team has and always will be special to my family. My wife, Dr. Hunter Connell Jonus, was a member of the program during the 2010-14 seasons. We are both beyond excited for the future of the women’s program and my potential to impact it as a young coach.”
Jonus was part of one of the most successful runs in the men’s program’s history. The Panthers won three USA South Tournament championships and reached the NCAA Division III National Tournament four straight years with Jonus on the coaching staff.
“I am very excited and happy for Coach Jonus,” Wallace said. “Although our program is losing a very important and hard-working member, the women’s program is gaining an incredible coach and person.
“Coach Jonus is a perfect fit for this position, as he has an incredible amount of patience, an excellent temperament. and a thorough understanding of recruiting at the D3 level. Along with that, his basketball IQ is well above average. Continuing to work side by side with him is a win-win for both of us.”
Jonus graduated with a degree in education services from Birmingham-Southern. He began his collegiate career at Wallace State-Hanceville. He played one season at Wallace State, where he led the conference in 3-point percentage and 3-pointers made as a freshman.
At Birmingham-Southern, he was named Newcomer of the Year his first year and selected to the all-conference team. Jonus was on the SCAC All-Conference and All-South Region teams and helped lead the team to its first NCAA Tournament appearance and first SCAC conference championship in school history.
Jonus led Birmingham-Southern in scoring and 3-pointers made all three years. He is ranked in the top five in school history in 3-pointers made.
After graduation, Jonus played semi-professional basketball for the Birmingham Blitz in the American Basketball Association (ABA) for a year before coming to LaGrange.
Jonus is a Boaz native. He played for Crossville High School and was a two-year starter.
At Crossville, he was an All-DeKalb County and All-State selection both of those years. Jonus still holds records for most 3-pointers in a game and most 3-pointers in a season. Crossville posted a 60-5 record during the two years he was a starter.
Jonus is eager to get started at his new position.
“As the new head coach, my priority is to ensure the members of the current roster I am dedicated to their success both on and off the court,” Jonus said. “I am excited to challenge each one to compete at a championship level, while building lasting relationships to see you reach your biggest dreams in life outside of basketball.
“I’m so excited to start this journey and cannot wait to get to work. Hunter and I are blessed this move will keep us in the amazing community that is the city of LaGrange. The support of my colleagues within both the athletic and academic departments at the college and from friends within LaGrange is overwhelming and truly means the world to us.
“We are excited to continue our lives here and hope to have a long-lasting impact on the place that has given us so much and we love so dearly.”
