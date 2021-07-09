An Albertville man died in a house fire Tuesday afternoon.
Albertville Fire Department Fire Marshal Brent Ennis said 65-year-old Gary Jenkins was discovered dead inside the home at 312 Richmond Ave.
Firemen were dispatched to the home at 4:10 p.m. for a report of a house fire with a resident possibly trapped inside.
Ennis characterized Jenkins as a disabled male with breathing problems who used oxygen on a regular basis.
“There was a woman inside the home in a back bedroom at the time the fire broke out,” Ennis said. “Mr. Jenkins woke her up. She went outside to get help.
“She was under the impression she and Mr. Jenkins were both getting out of the home, but it didn’t work out that way. He apparently went back to try to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher.”
Tim Vincent, a neighbor, tried to enter the home to rescue Jenkins, but was pushed back by heavy smoke, high heat and flames. He said he was able to do little else but assist firemen as they arrived.
Three fire engines and a ladder truck responded to the scene with at least 12 firefighters, Ennis said. An all-call was issued summoning all off-duty firefighters, Ennis said.
The blaze was quickly put out and yellow caution tape strung up around the home and yard.
Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office investigator arrived on scene at about 5:30 p.m. and ruled the fire’s cause as accidental.
The fire was confined to a front bedroom occupied by Jenkins. Much of the rest of the home sustained smoke, heat and water damage, Ennis said.
One firefighter sustained minor injuries while working to fight the fire, Ennis said. No one else was injured.
