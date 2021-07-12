Boaz Mayor David Dyar announced Monday night at the end of the Boaz City Council meeting that Martin's Family Clothing will open a store in the former home of Trees 'N Trends on U.S. 431.
Martins has locations in Anniston, Rainbow City, Oxford, Decatur, Florence, Pell City and Gadsden.
Dyar said an annex location in Boaz will open on Sept. 1 with hopes of a full store to open in the spring of 2022.
A job fair will be held Monday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new location. Door prizes and gift cards will be given away after all applications are filled out, Dyar said.
See a complete story in Wednesday's edition of The Reporter.
