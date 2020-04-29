MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) today confirmed an inmate at Elba Community Based Facility/Community Work Center (Elba) in Elba, Alabama, has tested positive for COVID-19. This represents the fourth confirmed and third active case of COVID-19 among our inmate population.
Following notification of the positive test, the inmate was relocated to Easterling Correctional Facility and placed in an isolation cell, where he will receive medical treatment.
Upon completing our consultation with the State Medical Director at Wexford Health Sources, ADOC’s contracted health services provider, the decision was made to quarantine inmates housed at Elba. Elba’s inmate population and staff will be monitored closely for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to include taking and recording temperatures twice per day. Appropriate measures will be taken should an inmate become symptomatic in accordance with CDC guidelines for COVID-19.
Today, the ADOC accepted a community donation of 3,246 bars of antibacterial soap, 439 bottles of travel-size shampoo and conditioner, 71 tubes of toothpaste, 49 boxes of tissues, and seven bottles of hand sanitizer. The collection was coordinated by Alabamians for Fair Justice.
We extend our thanks and appreciation to Alabamians for Fair Justice and all those across our communities who donated hygiene supplies, which initially will be distributed strategically to inmates deemed as high-risk. As additional hygiene supplies are received, the ADOC will distribute them more broadly to inmates across our facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.