Marshall Christian School’s high school football team may be small in numbers, but they make up for it by being mighty on the field.
The team conquered Victory-Millbrook Christian School 48-6 Friday night to clinch a spot in the state playoffs for the first time in the team’s history.
The team will face Clay County Thursday night at Ashland. The winner will play the winner of the Chilton/Conecuh Springs game next week at Clay County Christian, according to the Alabama Christian Athletic Association.
Clay County is the top-rated team with Marshall Christian the underdog in fourth place in the six-man football regular season.
Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Coach Avery Hendrix said the players face a “monumental challenge” Thursday.
“No one gave us a chance to beat Victory Friday night, but we did in a big way,” Hendrix said Tuesday as the team worked out at the school.
“If you were a betting man, you wouldn’t have bet on us.
“Thursday, we are going up against the best team in our class and the 13th best team in the nation.
“Thursday night will be the story of Daniel and the giant. I’ve told the guys all week ‘let’s not drop our stone.’ This really will be the case of David versus Goliath.”
Head Coach Richard Henry said the team is comprised of 13 players, fewer than the traditional 15-18 players other teams field.
“The biggest difference in our opponents is they have more players,” Henry said. “We have to run our players into the ground.”
He said playing well and playing smart will give them the chance to advance to the championship round.
“We will have to control the clock better and block better,” he said. “We are going to have to play perfectly, limiting our mistakes.
“Clay is No. 1 seed in the state for a reason.”
Hendrix said he has seen the program evolve and he’s beginning to see the fruits of the players’ hard labor.
“I had people laugh in my face when I told someone I was going to coach at MCS,” Hendrix said. “I saw something personally that others didn’t.
“They are building support. It is a good group of young men. We have a good group of seniors that have built a good foundation.
“As a coach, I’m up to the challenge and I believe our players will be prepared and ready for the challenge ahead of us.”
