The potential impact from Hurricane Laura on the Sand Mountain area's weather for Friday night prompted several schools to move their football games to Thursday night.
As of Wednesday morning, the updated schedule for teams in The Reporter's coverage area is:
THURSDAY NIGHT
Guntersville at Arab
Whitesburg Christian at Asbury
Madison County at Boaz
Douglas at Brindlee Mountain
Crossville at Collinsville
Westminster Christian at Geraldine
Sardis at Sylvania
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY NIGHT
Pleasant Valley at West End
The game kicks off at 7 p.m.
Albertville and Fyffe are open
