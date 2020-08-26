The potential impact from Hurricane Laura on the Sand Mountain area's weather for Friday night prompted several schools to move their football games to Thursday night.

As of Wednesday morning, the updated schedule for teams in The Reporter's coverage area is:

THURSDAY NIGHT

Guntersville at Arab

Whitesburg Christian at Asbury

Madison County at Boaz

Douglas at Brindlee Mountain

Crossville at Collinsville

Westminster Christian at Geraldine

Sardis at Sylvania

All games kick off at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Pleasant Valley at West End

The game kicks off at 7 p.m.

Albertville and Fyffe are open

