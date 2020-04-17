Though their home was blown off its foundation and left in shambles, Destry Cornelius and his family are all safe after an EF2 tornado ripped through Boaz on Easter Sunday.
The 36-year-old said his life, as well as the lives of his wife, Donna, and 12-year-old son, Jonas, were spared “only by the grace of God.”
Before the winds began to rage that evening, Destry said he knew there was a chance for severe weather. Earlier in the day, he sat on the front porch and had a conversation with God.
“I remember saying, ‘If it’s my last day on Earth, let me honor you regardless,’” he said.
Today, the steps to their back porch set where his front porch used to be. The front porch is gone.
When alerts and sirens began to sound off for tornado warnings around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Destry said he immediately jumped to action. He quickly got his son and dogs to join him in a closet to brace for the storm.
“Jonas was taking a shower at the time,” Destry recalled. “I remember hollering for him and he said, ‘I’m taking a shower.’ I said, ‘Not anymore you’re not!’”
After his son was clothed, Destry had Jonas strap on a baseball helmet.
Rather than joining the rest of the family, Donna elected to stay in the kitchen and fix something to eat, Destry said.
“I’ve always tried to be respectful of storms and take shelter,” he said.
Destry’s parents had a tornado damage their home in the 1980s.
“My wife’s relatively nonchalant when it comes to storms.”
While sheltered in the closet, Destry said Donna went to the door of the back porch and was able to get a five-second video of the tornado before the storm door was ripped from her hands. He said she immediately ran to join them in the closet, but never made it.
Before Donna could get to the closet, the tornado briefly picked up their home of 13 years.
“She said she rode the house like a surf board,” Destry said.
Seconds later, the roof was torn away and the ceiling fell on top of her. Destry and Jonas, who were in the closet at the time, had no idea until she told them what happened later.
From the closet, Destry said he knew it was about to get bad when the power began to flicker and his ears popped.
“About that time, it went from rain, to heavy rain, to holy [crap],” he said. “As a parent you do whatever you can to protect your children, so I dove on top of him, told him, ‘Everything is going to be OK, hang on, don’t let go,’ and ‘I love you, bud’ … If that’s the last words I were to ever say on Earth, I wanted him to know that I loved him.”
Next, the floors began to vibrate, and then the tornado struck their home.
‘It sounded like a [Boeing] 747 landed in my living room,” Destry recounted.
In about 20 seconds, he said the winds calmed; an eerie quiet filled the air.
After Destry and Jonas crawled out of the closet, they saw that the ceiling above them was still there, but the adjoining room’s ceiling had been blown away.
“If that wasn’t a sign of God being there with us, I don’t know what was,” Destry said. “God had his hand over us — 100%.”
After taking a moment to realize what had happened, Destry and Jonas started to yell in search of Donna.
“It was like, oh crap, where’s my wife? I didn’t hear her,” Destry said. “And the most unforgettably noise I’ll probably never forget — and never want to hear again — is the sound of my 12-year-old son screaming in terror, ‘Mom!’ … It shattered me to my soul.”
After a moment, the family was reunited. Other than a few bruises, Destry said everyone was fine, but only by a miracle.
“Had she been three inches closer, I think the rafter could have fell and impaled her,” he said.
As he went to check on their neighbor, Destry said he failed to realize several areas of the home that were damaged, which included a disintegrated garage and a front porch that had gone missing. He said their vehicles were severely damaged, too.
“But for the most part, things that meant the most — our lives and [family mementos and other keepsakes] — were spared,” he said. “I had a hand-painted suitcase that was passed down to me not be damaged, yet paint is running down the walls of our house.”
Though the winds have ceased, affects of the storm rage on. The Cornelius family is currently living out of a hotel as they journey through the aftermath, but Destry said they’ve been well taken care of thanks to their insurance company, church and community.
“I’m a [Sand Mountain] boy, born and raised,” he said. “This is our home and [the outpour of love from the community] even further reiterates that … The love of the community and love of Jesus is what’s holding us up.”
Destry said his family have just about everything they need but realize others don’t. He encouraged volunteers to put more focus on aiding victims without insurance. He said donors could give to his church, LifePoint Church in Albertville, through the “NEXT Campaign,” which helps many people in the area, or the “LifePoint General Fund,” which helps the church and programs it has to minister to others, at discoverlifepoint.com.
Volunteers can also learn the needs of victims by reaching out to the Storm Relief Volunteer Center, located at 99 Railroad Avenue in Boaz, by calling 256-907-9897.
“We’re all going to get through this together,” Destry said.
