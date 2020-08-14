Cathy LaGaye Blackwell Sims
Beloved sister, mother, and NayNay passed away at Shepherd’s Cove of Marshall County on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
Cathy, known by her family and friends as “Gaye,” spent her entire adult life caring for her children and all of her babies. They were the highlights of her days.
Gaye was a very loving, kind and caring lady and a wonderful friend to anyone in need. She had a smile and a cup of coffee for everyone.
Cathy was preceded in death by her father, Junior Blackwell; mother, Margaret Vaughn Blackwell; and her baby, Myra Sims.
Mrs. Sims is survived by her spouse, Myron Sims; two daughters, Grace Sims and Brandy Sims; son, Randy “Bubba” Sims; a sister,
Kris Williams (Ron Vinson); a brother, Danny Blackwell (Kellie); nieces and nephews, Kristi Hill (Adam), Daniell Pierce (James), Wesley Williams (Shannon), Daniel Blackwell, Justin Williams (Alexis); and many great-nieces and great-nephews that knew her as NayNay.
Services will be Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be at 2 p.m., with services at 3 p.m.
Special thanks to Teresa Painter and Shepherd’s Cove of Marshall County.
Mary Royce Griffin
Crossville
Mary Royce Griffin, 82, of Crossville, went peacefully to her Heavenly home Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Visitation for all who knew and loved her will be Saturday, Aug. 15 from 4-8 p.m. at Crossville First Baptist Church. Her service will be Sunday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. She will lie in state from 1 p.m. until time of the service. Burial will follow in DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Crossville Memorial Chapel is directing.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the Crossville Public Library or the DeKalb Children’s Advocacy Center.
Born on June 12, 1938, to Roy and Dola Lindsey, Royce grew up in Skirum, Alabama. She attended Skirum School until her sophomore year, when she moved to Crossville High School. She was a member of Crossville First Baptist Church and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
“Nan” was the perfect model of what a wife, mother, grandmother and friend should be. She loved the Lord, her family, friends, watching Alabama basketball and the Atlanta Braves. She loved to cook and share her delicious creations. She was especially known for her pound cakes and pecan pies.
Nan leaves behind her loving husband of 64 years, Tommy Griffin, and two daughters, Susan Peek and Patti Dixon, all of Crossville. She also leaves behind her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she loved with all her heart and always supported them and helped them in any and every way she could. Grandchildren are Jake and Lydia Peek, Zach and Brooke Peek, Emily Peek Walker, Chelsey Dixon and Katie Dixon. Special chosen grandson is Kyle Walker. Great-grandchildren that will miss her so much are Sage, Silas, Tatum, Brylin and Meela.
Royce is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Danny Bruce, along with nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Marty Griffin; parents, Roy and Dola Lindsey; a sister, Joan Haas; and a brother, John Lindsey.
Proverbs 31:25-29
Randall Lee Palmer
Boaz
Randall Lee Palmer, 45, of Boaz, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Central Baptist Church (Rockledge community), 750 Rockledge Road, in Attalla. Rev. Richard Cline will officiate the service. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Palmer; sons, Russell and Alex Palmer; father, Randy Lee Palmer; step-father, Michael Clifton; sister, Lindsey Palmer; brothers, Leonard, Scottie and Shane Clifton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Gilbert Jones
Mansfield, Tenn.
Gilbert Jones, 80, of Mansfield, Tenn., died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Services were Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn York Jones.
Edna Irene Stephens
Gadsden, formerly of Albertville
Edna Irene Stephens, 90, of Gadsden and formerly of Albertville, died Aug. 12, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Chapel with Bros. Brent Roe and Alan Hallmark officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include her son, Mark (Tammy) Stephens; daughter-in-law, Jan Walker; sister, Wynell Harrison; sisters-in-law, Virginia Stephens and Ann Thornbury; one grandchild; three step-grandsons.
Dorothy Terrell
Albertville
Dorothy Terrell, 71, of Waylon Ave., Albertville, died on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Charles Smith officiating. Interment was in the Douglas Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters and son-in-law, Connie Bailey, of Albertville, and Tammy and Jeff Amos, of Boaz; 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Barney and Janet Vaughn of Albertville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Diane and Rodney Baldwin and Kathy and David Schrimsher, all of Albertville, and Debbie Darlene Miller, of Boaz.
Dennis Dewayne Snow
Albertville
Dennis Dewayne Snow, 45, of Albertville, died Aug. 11, 2020.
Services were Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown Chapel with Lauren Cowan officiating. Burial followed in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Raven Snow, of Albertville; daughter, Kathryn Snow, of Albertville; son, Ethan Snow, of Albertville; mother, Margaret Turney, Cullman; father, Dennis Andrew Snow, of Farner, Tenn.; sister, Sally Snow, of Cullman; brother, Derek Cowan (Lauren); and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Charles Mayo
Albertville
Charles Mayo, 87, of Albertville, died Aug. 11, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services were Aug. 13 at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Tony Holcomb officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his daughters, Judy Claburn and Robin Colfield (Mark);two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

