Senior receiver Jack Harris of Guntersville earned The Reporter/Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week award following his record-setting performance in the No. 6 Wildcats’ 48-12 blitzing of No. 9 Fairview in both teams’ Class 5A, Region 7 opener.
Harris finished with seven receptions for a GHS single-game record 225 yards. He broke the mark of 205 yards set by his position coach, Shannon Cahill, in a second-round playoff victory over Brooks in 2006.
New starting quarterback Cole McCarty threw touchdown passes of 7 and 78 yards to Harris.
Other top performances from week two of the 2020 season were:
Guntersville Wildcats
McCarty threw for a career-high 302 yards in the Fairview rout. He tossed four TD passes.
Besides the two to Harris, he hit Brandon Fussell for 27 yards and Cooper Davidson for 4 yards.
Davidson, Dwayne Hundley and Almir Lorenzo each contributed an interception for the Wildcats. Lorenzo is a defensive lineman who picked off a fourth-quarter screen pass.
“We’d worked hard on screens, and people don’t realize it, but the D-linemen are the ones who make the play on screens when they redirect,” GHS head coach Lance Reese said. “He did a great job redirecting.
“Anytime you see the O-line or D-line getting attention like that, it’s great. I’m proud for Almir.”
Jerrell Williamson topped the Wildcats with 11.5 tackles. Miller Kutner recorded 6.5 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Boaz Pirates
Kadin Bennefield rushed 12 times for 165 yards and three touchdowns, leading Boaz to a 48-7 triumph over Crossville in Class 5A, Region 7 play. His TD runs covered 5, 3 and 29 yards.
Carter Lambert completed 10-of-16 passes for 116 yards, including a 30-yard TD strike to Keaton Kennedy. Lambert also rushed eight times for 63 yards and touchdowns of 2 and 15 yards while directing an attack that rolled up 419 yards total offense.
Boaz’s defense limited the Lions to 123 yards total offense and forced four turnovers, all fumbles. Jaquez Kelly, Tanner Lacey, Ruben Gomez and Cade Whorton each recovered a fumble.
Fyffe Red Devils
Class 3A, No. 2 Fyffe pummeled Collinsville 54-0, posting its 21st consecutive victory in the rivalry.
The Red Devils rushed for 361 yards, getting touchdown runs from six different players — Kyle Dukes, Malichi Mize, Ike Rowell, Justin Stiefel, Brodie Hicks and Hunter Machen. Machen led Fyffe with 89 yards on seven carries.
Fyffe’s defense limited Collinsville to 55 total yards and recorded its 17th shutout during the team’s current 32-game winning streak.
The Red Devils’ leading tacklers were Tucker Wilks (three solos, seven assists) and Ty Bell (four solos, three assists). Rowell returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown, and Simon Hicks also picked off a Collinsville pass.
Geraldine Bulldogs
Four of Geraldine’s eight ball carriers found the end zone in a 47-0 rout of Asbury, the first meeting between the teams.
Anthony Baldwin led the Bulldogs with three touchdowns, including a 35-yarder. Sebastian Totherow, Drew Fowler and Erik Garcia all rushed for one score.
Troy Willoughby, Ed Hernandez and Carlos Mann each made a fumble recovery for the Bulldogs.
Albertville Aggies
Senior quarterback Ben Allen finished 20-of-31 passing for 335 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-21 loss to Sparkman in a Class 7A, Region 4 battle.
Trinity Bell caught nine passes for 95 yards and one TD, and Elijah Moss finished with four receptions for 129 yards and a score.
