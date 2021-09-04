This is an opinion piece.
I was singing a few Christian hymns and choruses to my 7-year-old son, James, at bedtime Thursday night. I also mixed in “Yea, Alabama,” which he learned to sing by the time he was 3.
“Daddy, who are the Yellow Jackets in ‘Yea, Alabama?’” James asked. “Is Alabama going to play them this year?”
I told James the Yellow Jackets are Georgia Tech’s nickname, and that we aren’t going to play them this year. I said we haven’t played them in over 30 years, and he wanted to know how old I was the last time we played them. He asked if I was 23, but I was actually 18.
Georgia Tech beat Alabama 16-6 in the last meeting between the old rivals, which occurred on Sept. 15, 1984 at Grant Field in Atlanta. I was in the stands that day, and I remember it was blistering hot. Bill Curry was Tech’s head coach, and I never dreamed he would become Alabama’s coach three years later.
Last year, the Crimson Tide and Yellow Jackets announced a home-and-home series in 2030 and 2031.
James also asked if Alabama would be playing any new teams this year, and I told him about Miami, the Tide’s season-opening opponent Saturday in Atlanta. We talked about the Hurricanes being Miami’s nickname, and James claimed to be knowledgeable about them.
Hopefully, the 2021 meeting between the programs will feature a similar outcome as the 1993 Sugar Bowl, one of the most unforgettable victories in Crimson Tide history.
James then asked about the rest of Alabama’s schedule. He displayed more interest in the Florida and Auburn games than the others. He thought Auburn beat Alabama last year, but I told him the Crimson Tide won by almost 30 points in 2020 (it was 42-13, to be exact).
“Oh, I remember,” James said. “Auburn beat us two years ago, and the score was 18-17.” The Tigers won the Iron Bowl in 2019, but not by the score James remembered.
“Daddy, when are we going to an Alabama game again?” James asked. It was his final question of the night.
James was 2 years old when he attended his first Crimson Tide game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. We didn’t attend a game last year because of the limited tickets available due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For me, it ended a streak of 44 consecutive years of watching at least one Alabama game in person.
My first Crimson Tide game was Sept. 25, 1976 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tide whipped Vanderbilt 42-14 that day. My brother, Jeff, was in his first semester as an Alabama student in the fall of 1976.
James and our 5-year-old son, Brady, are playing flag football at Crossville this season. After their season ends, I hope my beautiful bride, Malarie, and I can take them and their 2-year-old sister, Maggie Jo, to Tuscaloosa and watch the Tide roll.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
