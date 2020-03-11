A record-setting night from senior Leah Wood powered the Albertville varsity softball team to a 10-4 triumph over Fort Payne in a Class 6A, Area 13 battle Tuesday at Sheldon Elmore Park.
The Aggies improved to 2-0 in the area standings and 12-3-1 overall.
Wood, who signed with Birmingham-Southern College, became the first player in AHS fastpitch history to hit three home runs in a single game. She also doubled and finished 4-for-4 with three runs and six RBIs.
Wood blasted solo homers in the first and fourth innings and a two-run homer in the sixth. Elaina Collins (solo shot) and Wood delivered back-to-back bombs in the first.
Former Albertville standout Jenna Chandler slugged two homers in the third inning of a 12-0 win over Jacksonville in 2013.
Avery Dickerson batted 3-for-4, Collins 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs and Jenna Shedd 2-for-4 with a double, one run and two RBIs as the Aggies pounded out 14 hits against Fort Payne.
A.C. Strange closed 1-for-1 with a run, and Jordan Needham went 1-for-3 with a run. Graci Gilliland was 1-for-4 with one run, and Gracyn Spicer scored a run.
Dickerson picked up the win in the circle. She scattered six hits and allowed two earned runs and one walk. She struck out nine.
Aggies 7, Oxford 1: Albertville opened 6A, Area 13 play by beating Oxford on March 5 at Sheldon Elmore Park.
Dickerson earned the victory by hurling a complete game for the Aggies. She limited the Yellow Jackets to four hits and one walk while striking out six.
Spicer slugged a solo homer for the Aggies, and Collins, Dickerson and McKenna Ponder all doubled.
Collins paced the Aggies by batting 3-for-4 with three runs. Strange contributed a single.
Ponder drove in two runs and Dickerson one.
Snead State Classic
The Aggies posted a 3-0-1 record in the Snead State Classic, played March 6-7 at Field of Dreams in Rainsville.
Albertville opened the event by smashing Fairview 14-2 in six innings March 6.
AHS slugged five doubles – two by Shedd and one each by Spicer, Dickerson and Ponder.
Collins led the Aggies by going 3-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Needham finished 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs.
Dickerson closed 2-for-3 with one RBI. Shedd went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Ponder was 2-for-4 with one run and two RBIs. Spicer batted 1-for-2 with two runs, and Strange scored twice.
Spicer posted the win in the circle. She yielded seven hits while striking out five.
The Aggies and Madison County played to a 0-0 tie March 6.
Dickerson singled for Albertville’s only hit. In the circle, she limited the Tigers to four hits and a walk while fanning eight.
Collins belted a homer while Ponder and Shedd both doubled, propelling the Aggies to a 14-0 five-inning pounding of Collinsville on March 7.
Ponder finished 4-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs. Collins went 2-for-4 with a run and four RBIs.
Shedd collected four runs, three walks and two RBIs. Strange went 1-for-2 with two runs and one RBI, and Needham was 1-for-3 with two runs and one RBI.
Wood closed 1-for-4 with two runs, Gilliland 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Spicer 1-for-4.
Spicer tossed the shutout for AHS. She surrendered seven hits while striking out six.
The Aggies ended their tournament run by beating Grissom 2-1 on March 7.
Dickerson led AHS at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a run. She also grabbed the win in the circle, limiting the Tigers to three hits and two walks. She fanned five.
Collins doubled and drove in a run, and Needham doubled and scored a run.
