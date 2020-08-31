Aug. 17
Mario Erebia, 30, of Horton, was charged with DUI and giving a false name to law enforcement officers.
Austin Nixon, 24, of Horton, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Branden Whatley, 28, of Arab, was charged with being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a sawed-off rifle/shotgun, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Morgan Gradwell, 30, of Huntsville, was charged with violations of a domestic violence protection order.
Christopher Bagwell, 38, of Albertville, was charged with a conditional release violation, bondsman process warrant and a charge of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
Justin Sanford, 30, of Arab, was charged with a probation violation warrant and six failure-to-appear warrants.
Aug. 18
Jonathan Stone, 39, of Boaz, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for probation violation and an order to incarcerate/non support.
Aug. 20
Jonathan Weir, 55, of Guntersville, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Harvey Ashley, 54, of Guntersville, was charged with possession of methamphetamines, using a false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution, possession of drug paraphernalia and a failure-to-register as a two-time felon warrant.
Terry Warden, 55, of Guntersville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for failure-to-register as a two-time felon.
Jeffery Warden, 56, of Guntersville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerrid Seiler, 31, of Grant, was charged with a three-day sanction.
Brian Saint, 43, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Brian Downer, 37, of Crossville, was charged with failure-to-appear.
Cory Daniel, 28, of Guntersville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal trespass.
Angela Allen, 39, of Fort Payne, was charged with two failure-to-appear warrants and a bondsman process warrant.
Louis Hunter, 40, of Albertville, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
Dustin Russell, 24, of Guntersville, was charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.
Caleb Ashley, 31, of Guntersville, was charged with a probation violation.
Michael Green, 44, of Altoona, was charged with contempt of court.
Christopher Hardeman, 45, of Albertville, was charged with possession of a forged instrument.
Aug. 21
Tasha McDougal, 31, of Albertville was charged with harassing communications.
Colby Martin, 20, of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leron Lockhart, 57, of Arab, was charged with drug trafficking.
Flora Parker, 19, of Boaz, was charged with DUI.
Marvin Whitten, 64, of Albertville, was charged with probation violation.
Aug. 22
Brandon Wilson, 19, of Joppa, was charged with receiving stolen property.
Jessica Davis, 38, of Union Grove, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Tiffany Reid, 37, of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of dangerous drugs.
Jodi Osborne, 47, of Scottsboro, was charged with two failure-to-appear warrants.
Aug. 23
Cody Thrasher, 22, of Albertville, was charged with failure-to-appear and a bondsman process warrant.
Terry Loudermilk, 22, of Grant, was charged withcriminal mischief/damage to private property and reckless driving.
Whitley McBride, 27, of Albertville, was charged with fourth-degree receiving stolen property.
Aug. 24
Katrina Johnson, 42, of Albertville, was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Hannah Quarles, 29, of Madison, was charged with a probation violation.
Jeffery Page, 33, of Guntersville, was charged with a probation violation.
Karla Hardin, 56, of Grant, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Donald Sloan, 53, of Union Grove, was charged with harassment.
Cory Light, 31, of Union Grove, on charges of attempting to elude law enforcement and reckless endangerment.
Wilburn Dickson, 77, of Arab, on a charge of violating a domestic violence protection order.
Pablo Perez, 28, of Albertville, was charged with first-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
Aug. 25
Anthony Martin, 28, of Union Grove, was charged with first-degree theft of property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.