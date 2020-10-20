Fed up with complaints about America, one man in Phoenix, Arizona formed the Patriots, God & Country Tour to spread a positive message of national pride and unity across the country. The patriotic caravan made a brief stop in Boaz on Sunday morning on its way to Washington D.C.
Escorted by local bikers and law enforcement, seven American-themed vehicles, including five fire trucks, rolled into the Harbor Freight parking lot on U.S. Highway 431 to give people a chance to explore the trucks and mingle with other patriots.
Dave Graybill told The Reporter he started the tour as a way to inspire patriotism and give a voice to those who love America.
“I’m like 95% of Americans ... that get tired of the negativity in the national press and social media,” he said. “... I wanted to create something so powerful with my limited funds to talk about how much I love this country.”
A veteran firefighter of 21 years and former minor league baseball player, he said he felt the level of response to the negativity didn’t match his personal passion and personality.
“The voice of the American people was kind of silent for me … so what I did — sitting at the house 80 days ago, I didn’t have a fire truck… I started to say, ‘You know what, this is the greatest country on earth. For us to cry and whine and snivel about the 3 or 4% that are maybe struggling is sad. And 97% need to have a voice … need to work together to help those 3 or 4%, but the 3 or 4% should never dominate the dialogue… It’s like the worst guys on the team telling the best players how to swing a bat.”
Graybill said what should dominate our national focus is the “selfless” men and women in the military and law enforcement that sacrifice to serve the country.
“When you take an oath to become a fireman, a policeman, a military guy, a teacher, a doctor, you’re really in it to love people and take care of them selflessly,” he said. “That narrative should be talked about all day long.”
Though he acknowledged there can be bad people in any good organization, he believes they shouldn’t get all the attention.
“I believe history is the gateway to the future,” he said. “To get rid of the history, who’s the moron who would do that?.. Those laws that were written hundreds and hundreds of years ago, we’re still using them. They [the founders] were onto something.”
Graybill said since starting on Sept. 29, everything for the tour has been donated to him including fuel, travel expenses and even the fire trucks. Aside from two escort vehicles, the caravan included a U.S. flag ladder truck, law enforcement fire truck, freedom of religion truck, military truck and national monuments truck. Making similar stops along the way, he said his goal is to get to Washington D.C. by election day.
“That was kind of my dream, to drive these in front of the White House,” he said.
However, Graybill was clear his message wasn’t about politics or President Donald Trump.
“I wasn’t involved in politics ever,” he said. “When this stuff started happening and the media started being negative, it got a guy like me fired up, and instead of me going out and being disruptive with anger, I became this with love.”
The tour plans to make seven more stops before reaching the capital at which point it will have traveled nearly 5,000 miles and visited 28 cities. If you would like to learn more or donate to the tour, visit patriotsgodandcountry.com.
